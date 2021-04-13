Yankees' Battery of Cole, Higashioka Pave Way to Series-Opening Victory Over Jays

Five days ago, after Gerrit Cole twirled seven shutout innings with 13 strikeouts, Yankees slugger Aaron Judge gave a sneak peek into how New York's hitters approach each game with their ace on the mound.

"All I know is we've got to get one run, that's it" Judge said in an interview with YES Network. "If we get one run, I know we'll be in a good position to win the ball game."

New York needed just over one run on Monday against the Blue Jays, but one player had the Yankees covered. Catching another gem from Cole, Kyle Higashioka hit two home runs, paving the way to a 3-1 series-opening win in Dunedin, Fla.

Cole gave up one run in the first inning, on a ground out after back-to-back singles from Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr., but quickly settled into his groove. The right-hander retired the final 15 batters he faced, striking out eight in his second win of the year.

On offense, New York was held hitless by left-hander Robbie Ray into the fifth inning. Once Rougned Odor—the hero in his Yankees debut on Sunday—broke up the no-hitter with a sharp single, Higashioka did the rest.

The backstop took advantage of an 0-2 fastball grooved down the heart of the plate from Ray, depositing a two-run blast over the wall in right-center field.

Three frames later, it was déjà vu for Toronto with Higashioka at the plate. Lefty Ryan Borucki hung a 1-2 sinker and paid the price as the catcher slugged a solo shot to left. The home runs soared 416 and 427 feet respectively.

Higashioka had a three-homer game against the Blue Jays last summer at Yankee Stadium. With 12 career home runs, nearly half of them have now come in two games against Toronto.

Justin Wilson, Darren O'Day and Aroldis Chapman combined for three scoreless innings in relief as the Yankees bullpen continues to dominate. Chapman earned his first save of the young season in the ninth. He's now struck out 11 batters in four innings this year.

