Yankees’ Outward Confidence in Aaron Hicks Shouldn’t Surprise

Upgrading in left field has been a priority for New York, but nothing has materialized yet. Hicks, meanwhile, is one of a few internal options the team has to choose from.

It’s no secret that the Yankees would like to add a lefty-hitting left fielder and trade Aaron Hicks. But with options narrowing and spring training nearing, New York’s leadership is publicly expressing confidence in the incumbent outfielder.

As if those in charge can say anything else right now.

Bryan Reynolds is the true difference maker available, but a trade hasn’t materialized due to Pittsburgh’s steep prices. After that, the Yankees’ limited external choices include free agent Jurickson Profar and the Twins’ Max Kepler.

New York’s internal candidates come with question marks, too. That contingent includes Hicks, who has recently endured injuries and poor production, and the untested Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial. Aaron Boone also mentioned minor league signing Willie Calhoun in a recent interview with the YES Network’s Jack Curry, but the manager said he feels like the 33-year-old Hicks “has a chance to really bounce back.”

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman voiced similar faith in the embattled switch-hitter, and even touted Hicks as the current left field frontrunner during a Sunday interview on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio.

“I suspect he will be the guy that emerges because he is still really talented and everything is there,” said Cashman, adding that Hicks is fully recovered from a knee injury suffered in the postseason. “Hopefully, we can get the Aaron Hicks we know is in there back as a consistent player for us.”

Hicks is coming off a 2022 campaign in which he slashed .216/.330/.313 with eight home runs and 40 RBI, lost his center field job to Harrison Bader, and told the New York Post he would be open to a trade if it resulted in more playing time.

While Cashman’s comments drew some attention on social media, particularly from those who want a new face in left, the GM’s words should be taken with a grain of salt at this point in the offseason.

For one, Cashman has nothing to gain in trade or free agent negotiations by sounding desperate about his left field situation. The same goes for criticizing Hicks, a player the Yankees would like to move. Those to-do list items have already proven difficult thanks to the ever-shrinking left field market and the $30.5 million Hicks is owed over the next three years.

Anything besides outward optimism is only going to make Cashman’s job harder, even if the baseball world knows his true intentions.

Cashman has claimed to have an internal favorite for an open position in the past – remember Bubba Crosby? – only to make splashes later. That doesn’t mean that that is going to happen this time around, but it also doesn’t mean that Cashman’s radio remarks should be treated as gospel.

Hicks or another in-house option could very well end up being the Yankees’ primary left fielder in 2023, but that wasn’t determined on Sunday. There’s still some time to improve the position, even if the pickings are slim.

“We have lines out on certain opportunities,” Cashman said. “If it happens in February or March, so be it. Or we go with what we have.”

