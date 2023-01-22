Why the Yankees Aren't Expected to Sign Left Fielder Before Spring Training

Barring other moves, it doesn't seem like the Yankees will make any more signings this winter, says this MLB insider.

After making multiple expensive additions this offseason, the Yankees are reportedly hesitant to add a left fielder in free agency for financial reasons.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, New York is "adamant" about staying under the "Steve Cohen tax threshold of $293 million."

Between the signing of starter Carlos Rodón and the returns of first baseman Anthony Rizzo and captain Aaron Judge (who will make $40 million dollars in each of the next nine seasons), the Yankees have a payroll just above $290 million.

If the Yankees stand pat for the rest of the winter, they'll enter spring training with a competition for playing time in left field. After Andrew Benintendi's departure in free agency, Aaron Hicks, Oswaldo Cabrera and Estevan Florial are in the running to start at the position on Opening Day. Others like Willie Calhoun and Rafael Ortega, who signed minor league deals with the Yankees this offseason, have an outside shot to earn a roster spot as well.

Should the Yankees change their mind, or make a move or two to free up some cash, there aren't too many outfielders remaining on the open market that would be an upgrade over those in-house options. Jurickson Profar is a name that's been connected to New York lately. Heyman reported that the Yankees have "discussed signing" Profar, confirming a report from Jon Morosi of MLB Network, another insider that said the Yankees are "keeping tabs" on the switch-hitting outfielder.

Profar, 29, is coming off one of the best seasons of his nine-year career. The versatile defender slashed .243/.331/.391 with the Padres in 2022. He set a new career-high with 152 games played, 2.5 fWAR, 140 hits, 36 doubles and 73 walks.

A trade for an outfielder is still on the table as well. Bryan Reynolds of the Pirates could be moved leading up to Opening Day, although Pittsburgh is asking for a king's ransom in return for the All-Star, a stud with three seasons of control remaining.

It was important for the Yankees to invest this offseason in bringing Judge and Rizzo back, upgrading in their rotation with an ace-caliber pitcher like Rodón. The Yankees signed right-hander Tommy Kahnle as well, injecting another high-leverage, high-upside arm to the back of their bullpen.

You can make the argument, however, that New York failed to address their biggest weakness this winter, a flaw that was exploited down the stretch last year. This is a team that would've benefited from the addition of a contact-first outfielder, a tough out from the left side of the plate to bring balance to their lineup. That's why the Yankees attempted to re-sign Benintendi and why beginning the season with Hicks as the starting left fielder was never the preferred option.

