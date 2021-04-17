Yankees Get Blown Out By Rays in Ugliest Loss of Season Thus Far

Fresh off a disappointing road trip, the Yankees had a chance to turn their season around on Friday night. Anything to build some momentum after dropping two series in a row against division rivals.

Instead, on a cold and damp night in the Bronx, the Yankees put together their ugliest performance of the season, falling 8-2 to the Rays in a series opener at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees' lineup managed just one hit off Tampa Bay's starter Michael Wacha, striking out nine times against him. New York committed three errors in the field. Pitchers in pinstripes allowed eight runs on 11 hits.

If it wasn't for a two-run home run from designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton in the bottom of the seventh, New York would've been shut out. The game was all but over by then, though.

Frustration even extended beyond the foul lines for the Yankees and their fan base. In the eighth, fans from around the ballpark suddenly began throwing baseballs back onto the field of play. Umpires were forced to halt play for several minutes as the Rays defenders collected baseballs, souvenirs turned into flying debris.

The Yankees are now losers of five of their last seven, dropping to 5-8 on the young season. They'll look to bounce back on Saturday afternoon with left-hander Jordan Montgomery on the mound.

