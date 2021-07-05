MLB Insider: Yankees Could Make 'Major Bid' For José Berríos

Will the Yankees pursue a top starting pitcher at the MLB Trade Deadline?

It certainly couldn't hurt to add another dominant hurler to the top of the rotation, flanking ace Gerrit Cole in pursuit of a lengthy postseason run.

Of course there are several factors, and financial implications, that could impact the possibility of a trade of this magnitude. Regardless, one MLB insider envisions New York targeting an ace-caliber starter, making a serious run at Minnesota Twins right-hander José Berríos.

"I could see the Yankees making a major bid for Berríos," said Jon Morosi of MLB Network in a recent piece over on MLB.com.

This isn't the first time an insider has mentioned Berríos in the same sentence as the Yankees. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com pegged the Yankees as a "potential fit" for the Bombers if the Twins end up deciding to sell at the Deadline.

In fact, we've even seen center fielder Byron Buxton's name pop up in some rumors surrounding a possible fire sale in Minnesota.

Could the Yankees Trade For Byron Buxton?

Anyway, back to Berríos. The starting pitcher has posted a 3.52 ERA over 16 starts in a Twins uniform this season, racking up 96 strikeouts over 94.2 innings. Berríos is a two-time All-Star, winning 14 games twice over his six-year career. There's no question the right-hander has the stuff to be one of the most dominant hurlers in the game, it's just a matter of staying healthy and continuing to grow.

At just 27 years old, Berríos has a very bright future in this league.

That in mind, if Minnesota ends up saying goodbye to some key contributors before July 30—and they should—Berríos would net them quite a bit of talent in return. It would take a haul for New York to even be in the conversation to acquire a stud like that, but if he's available, it's hard not to give it a shot.

After splitting a doubleheader on Sunday against the Mets, the Yankees sit 9.5 games out of first place in the American League East. There's a chance New York could be a seller at the Deadline instead, but as long as they're in striking distance, a player like Berríos would be an incredible addition (if the price is right).

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.