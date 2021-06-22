MLB Insider Lists José Berríos as Potential Trade Fit For Yankees

You can never have enough starting pitching when pursuing a deep run in the postseason.

That in mind, an MLB insider believes Twins starter José Berríos would be a good trade fit for the Yankees.

In a recent article highlighting nine players that could be on the move at the Trade Deadline, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed New York as a "potential fit" for Minnesota's right-hander.

Here's Feinsand with more on Berríos:

The Twins had great expectations for 2021 after winning two straight American League Central titles, but the season has not gone as planned for Minnesota. Berríos will be arbitration-eligible for one more year after this season, so while he won’t be a half-season rental, he will also likely be due a nice raise for 2022. The righty is 7-2 with a 3.49 ERA this season, but he’s gone 4-0 with a 3.13 ERA in five starts over the past month, striking out 32 batters while walking just six in 31 2/3 innings. If the Twins become sellers, Berríos could bring back a nice haul if they were to make him available.

For Berríos, Feinsand singled out the Yankees, Braves and Cardinals as possible suitors if he was made available. The insider also named Rockies starter Germán Márquez, Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini and Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds as additional fits for the Yankees if they look to acquire reinforcements prior to July 30.

While Berríos would be a tremendous addition to New York's pitching staff, worth a slew of top prospects, it's hard to envision a scenario where a deal for the right-hander gets done between these two clubs.

Similar to the discussion of whether or not Minnesota would part ways with Byron Buxton this summer, even if Minnesota sells at the Deadline, Berríos still has to be considered part of the Twins' future.

Could the Yankees Trade For Byron Buxton?

Again, a starting pitcher would be a plus for those in pinstripes—especially with Corey Kluber's injury and Luis Severino's recent setback—but acquiring an outfielder or left-handed bat seems like more of a priority at this point.

Then again, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made it clear last week that he's open to any conversation, eager to make this underperforming roster better before it's too late.

