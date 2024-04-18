New York Yankees Deemed Trade Partners for Right-Handed Ace
The New York Yankees got back on track on Wednesday in a big way, beating the Toronto Blue Jays. In a game where they didn't have a lead until the 9th inning, the Yankees scored four runs in the top of the 9th to put them ahead 6-4, securing the victory in the bottom half of the inning.
After starting the season better than anyone, New York had lost three straight heading into their final game of a three-game set against the Blue Jays.
Gerrit Cole has continued to ramp up his throwing program, recently playing catch at 75 feet. When he comes back, this roster will be even scarier than it already is. Adding another arm to pair with him and the rest of the staff will be a must.
As the Yankees always do, making a move or two at the deadline is a guarantee. They'll have multiple options to choose from depending on how others play, but one name that David Schoenfield of ESPN suggested was interesting.
Schoenfield did an early preview of the trade deadline for all 30 teams, suggesting the Seattle Mariners' top trade candidate could be Logan Gilbert.
Gilbert, a right-handed pitcher, is a potential trade partner for New York, according to Schoenfield.
The Mariners have had their struggles to start the season, currently 9-10. However, they're just one game behind the first-place Texas Rangers in the American League West.
Once they get back on track, Seattle should be a team competing for a playoff spot.
In the scenario that Gilbert does get moved, he'd be an ideal target for the front office. The 26-year-old has a 2.33 ERA in 27.0 innings throughout his first four starts.
When the Florida native is at his best, he's pounding the zone. Gilbert has walked fewer than 50 hitters in each of his first three seasons, doing so while throwing over 185.0 innings in two of those three seasons.