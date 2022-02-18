Why a Healthy DJ LeMahieu Is Ready to Put 2021 Behind Him

LeMahieu spoke about New York's new hitting coaches this week as he gets ready for the 2022 season.

Following a disappointing 2021 season, Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu is ready to put his latest campaign in the rearview mirror.

“I don’t really want to talk about last year,” LeMahieu told Kristie Ackert of The New York Daily News after he finished working out with other MLB players at a local college in Florida on Thursday. “I just want to get on with this year.”

Retaining LeMahieu was a top priority for the Yankees last offseason and after a stalemate that lasted several months, the two sides agreed on a six-year, $90 million deal in January of 2021. But last season, the 33-year-old wasn’t close to the same All-Star caliber, hitting machine that he was in his first two years on the Yankees from 2019 to 2020 when he was arguably their best all-around slugger.

However, LeMahieu was dealing with an injury, which caused him to miss the final week of the regular season and the Wild Card Game. Several weeks later, LeMahieu underwent sports hernia surgery on October 19.

As LeMahieu told The Daily News, the rehab process lasted a few weeks, and it was frustrating for him. By the end, he was fed up and ready to get back to normal baseball activities.

“I told them to just let me play baseball,” LeMahieu said while laughing. “So I’ve been hitting pretty much since then, all winter.”

Through his first 195 games as a Yankee (full 2019 campaign and 2020 COVID-shortened season), LeMahieu finished in the top five in the AL MVP race in back-to-back seasons, while capturing two straight Silver Slugger Awards. Albeit, in 2021, LeMahieu (10 home runs, 57 RBIs, .711 OPS) and a number of other proven hitters in the Yankees’ lineup struggled.

READ: Aaron Judge: Yankees Captaincy Would Be ‘An Incredible Honor’

Following their early postseason exit, the inevitable happened. Hitting coach Eric Thames and assistant P.J. Pilittere were relieved of their duties after the team was eliminated by the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. But instead of pointing the finger at his former coaches, LeMahieu took full accountability since the players didn’t live up to expectations on the field.

“We didn’t play up to our capabilities, it’s that simple,” LeMahieu said. “It wasn’t their fault by any means. It’s not on them. They were the guys that helped us get to where we were the previous few years…I am just glad they landed on their feet.

“I had a great relationship with Marcus and P.J.,” LeMahieu said. “I was disappointed to see them go.”

The Yankees replaced Thames by promoting minor league hitting coordinator Dillon Lawson to take his spot on the big-league staff. And as LeMahieu revealed, Lawson gave him a call to introduce himself prior to the lockout, but that’s the only time they have spoken so far due to MLB work stoppage rules.

“He called me and said ‘Hey, I am your new hitting coach,” LeMahieu said of Lawson, “and then he said he couldn’t call me after that day,” because of the then-impending lockout. “I know him and the guys a little bit.”

With LeMahieu now 100% healthy and ready to go, he is eagerly awaiting MLB and MLBPA to reach a new collective bargaining agreement so that spring training can commence.

“When baseball becomes all business, it’s not that much fun,” LeMahieu said. “I just want to play.”

MLB has already announced their decision to cancel all spring training games until at least March 5. But the owners and players union are set to meet on Monday, and then every day after that next week, leaving some hope that a deal can be made in the near future in order to avoid a delay to the regular season. But time is running out.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.