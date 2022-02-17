Aaron Judge Addresses Uncertain Yankees Future, Possible Contract Extension

Judge is set to enter free agency next offseason, but could sign a contract extension to remain in pinstripes when the lockout ends.

The Yankees have plenty of items left on their to-do list when the lockout ends and normal offseason activity resumes leading up to spring training.

New York still needs to solve their shortstop conundrum and the organization could make some high-profile moves in both free agency and on the trade market.

Perhaps the most impactful long-term decision that the Yankees need to make, however, is whether or not they offer Aaron Judge a contract extension.

Judge has made it crystal clear in the past that he wants to stay in pinstripes. When New York was eliminated by the Red Sox in last year's Wild Card Game, the right fielder mentioned that he aspires to be a "Yankee for life." One month later, the three-time All-Star said in an interview that his goal is to finish his career in pinstripes.

Nonetheless, the possibility that Judge will hit free agency next offseason and sign with a different team will continue to exist until New York pulls the trigger on an extension with their superstar slugger.

Judge addressed this topic at length for the first time in a while on Thursday during an appearance on the "R2C2" podcast. Asked about his uncertain future in the Bronx, and if he can see this being his final year with the Yankees, Judge delivered this candid reply:

“You know what, that's one thing leading into this, especially coming up through the minor leagues and rookie ball, everyone talks about getting to free agency. You want to be a free agent, test the market a little bit and see what’s out there. But that’s one thing that I’ve been lucky enough to play in the best organization out of all of them, so who wants to go anywhere else? If we get an extension done before the season starts, that’d be great. I’d be completely honored to wear pinstripes for a couple more years. But if it doesn’t happen and this is my last year [with the Yankees], I had a lot of great memories.”

It's safe to assume Judge and the Yankees still haven't discussed an extension this offseason. Back in November, general manager Brian Cashman told reporters that he hadn't spoken to Judge's agent yet, calling the situation a "special case." The league's ongoing work stoppage hasn't helped either as teams and players are unable to interact with one another.

One issue from New York's perspective is that extending Judge won't be cheap. The Yankees have endeavored to stay below the luxury tax threshold recently and if they want to make other moves when free agency resumes, financial flexibility will be tight.

Judge, 30, is coming off the second-best season of his career. Silencing concerns about his inability to stay on the field—appearing in 148 games—Judge slashed .287/.373/.544 with 39 home runs in 2021. He led the Yankees in practically every offensive category, New York’s most consistent all-around asset during a season filled to the brim with inconsistencies.

The slugger went on to say Thursday that no matter what his future holds, he’ll continue to give it his all, focusing on his performance between the lines and the pursuit of a championship.

“It doesn’t matter if it’s the last year or the first year, I’m gonna go out there and play my best and do what I need to do for this city and what I need to do for the team,” Judge said. “It’s all in God’s hands. It’s gonna work out the way it’s supposed to. That’s why I’ve got agents. I’ve got people taking care of that for me. I’m not even worried.”

At this point, it still feels far-fetched that Judge will don another uniform on Opening day in 2023. He’s been a Yankee since he was drafted in the first round by New York back in 2013 and has blossomed at the big-league level in both his elite production and leadership both on and off the field.

Depending on how New York approaches free agency, however, the likelihood of Judge testing free agency next winter could very well increase. This is a business after all, and Judge has earned a significant payday with several prime years on the horizon.

