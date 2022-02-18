CBS Sports Names This Yankee As Potential Trade Chip

The Yankees are one of several teams that could be active on the trade market after the lockout ends.

And while there are a number of potential trade chips that we may see the Yankees ship out of town, one name that general manager Brian Cashman could ultimately part ways with is a once promising position player whose value has plummeted in recent years.

On Wednesday, CBS Sports listed 10 possible “change-of-scenery” trade candidates around the league, and Yankees third baseman and left fielder Miguel Andújar came in at No. 1.

Andújar initially burst onto the scene in the Bronx back in 2018, slugging 27 home runs, driving in 92 RBIs and producing an .855 OPS to finish as the runner up to Shohei Ohtani for the American League Rookie of the Year Award. However, it has all been downhill ever since, as Andújar has appeared in a total of just 78 games in the last three seasons combined due to a combination of injuries and demotions.

After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury in the early part of his 2019 campaign, Andújar lost his starting job at the third base to Gio Urshela and has been unable to reclaim this position upon his return to the field. The Yankees even tried giving him a shot in left field last season, but he couldn’t capitalize and then went down with a wrist injury that wound up ending his year prematurely in July.

Andújar, 26, has three more years of arbitration remaining, which means he is under cheap control through the 2024 season. But beyond this aspect, he really doesn’t have much trade value left. The Yankees would essentially have to dump him, considering he will likely draw little-to-nothing in return.

Regardless, Andújar is a player that once showed flashes of a high ceiling prior to running into the injury bug. The best thing for both Andújar and the Yankees is to go their separate ways at this point. Although the Yankees would be disappointed if Andújar goes elsewhere and fulfills his potential with another team, they do not have room for him on their current roster. And there are likely a number of clubs willing to take a flier on Andujar as a low-risk, high-reward acquisition.

Andújar is still relatively young and he is only three seasons removed from an excellent showing in 2018, which was the last time he was healthy. And even if he is still a member of the Yankees and stays on the field during the 2022 season, there would have to be a significant injury to someone in the everyday lineup in order for him to receive a proper chance in the majors. He is also a defensive liability, so it would weaken the team at third base or left field, depending on where he’d fill in based off this scenario.

With the DH coming to the National League, this creates 15 additional landing spots that the Yankees could send Andújar to, and as previously mentioned, now is the time to move on from him. The Yankees cut ties with Clint Frazier earlier in the offseason and should go a similar route with Andújar once transactions resume. Andújar is in need of a fresh start and the Yankees don’t have room for him, given how their roster is currently constructed.

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.