Yankees Place SP Domingo Germán on 60-Day Injured List

With Germán headed to the 60-day, New York was able to add Anthony Rizzo to the 40-man roster.

TAMPA — Right-hander Domingo Germán has been placed on the 60-day injured list due to a shoulder injury, the Yankees announced on Thursday at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

With Anthony Rizzo's arrival to Yankees camp, New York's 40-man roster jumped up to 41 players. By placing Germán on the 60-day, the Yankees are back to square at 40.

The right-hander spent a few months late last season on the IL with right shoulder inflammation. Earlier in the week, manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Germán's shoulder injury is connected to what transpired last summer. It acted up again on him back in January.

As of now, even with Germán sidelined for the foreseeable future, New York's starting rotation remains intact.

Gerrit Cole is the ace, Luis Severino is returning for his first full season since Tommy John surgery, Jordan Montgomery will look to take another step forward, Jameson Taillon is "in a good spot" to return from his offseason ankle surgery before Opening Day and Nestor Cortes Jr. projects to be in the starting staff as well after a strong performance a year ago.

From there, New York has a few other arms eager to earn more innings at the big-league level. Michael King could be used in the bullpen, but has starting experience while Luis Gil was spectacular for much of his two-month stint in the Bronx last season. Then there's Clarke Schmidt, who battled injuries a year ago, and Deivi García, who struggled across the board in 2021.

Over 22 appearances last season (18 starts), Germán posted a 4.58 ERA with 98 strikeouts. He allowed 17 home runs in that span as well, pitching a total of 98.1 innings.

New York is also reportedly interested in Athletics starting pitchers Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea. Oakland continues to field calls after trading away key contributors like Matt Olson, Matt Chapman, Chris Bassitt and more.

Asked on Thursday if he gets the sense that New York is trying to make more moves before the regular season begins, Boone joked that he hasn't seen too much of general manager Brian Cashman lately.

"I saw him midday yesterday because he was getting out of the office just to kind of get a blow so I know those guys are working overtime right now."

