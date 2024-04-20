New York Yankees Fans Urged to Panic Over Superstars Slow Start
The New York Yankees have had a promising start to the season, currently in first place in the American League East. Despite the team playing well, Aaron Judge hasn't been able to get anything going at the plate.
Judge, arguably the best hitter in baseball, is slashing .183/.330/.380 with three home runs in 88 at-bats. Considering the Yankees are in the position they're in, it hasn't been the biggest issue, but the slugger needs to get back on track soon.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report released his panic meter on stars around the league, urging New York fans to panic about the start the former MVP has had. Rymer gave Judge a four out of five on the panic meter, which means he's worried about his performance.
If history repeats itself, the 31-year-old will be back on track in the near future. Since 2017, Judge has been one of the best players in baseball and has been as consistent as anyone. His best season came in 2022, slashing .311/.435/.686 with an American League record-breaking 62 home runs.
Dealing with an injury in 2023, he played in 106 games, slashing .267/.406/.613 with 37 home runs.
In terms of advanced numbers, they're down, but many of his numbers still show that he'll be just fine. Judge has an average exit velocity of 93.6 MPH, which ranks in the 95th percentile, according to Baseball Savant. In his 2022 season, he had an average exit velocity of 95.9 MPH.
With what he's done in his career, it's only fair to allow Judge until the All-Star break to figure things out. If he doesn't by then, pressing the panic button is warranted.