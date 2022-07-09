Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Wants to Participate in 2022 Home Run Derby

Stanton will be starting in the outfield for the American League on Tuesday, but could be busy swatting tape-measure shots at Dodger Stadium on Monday as well.

BOSTON — During Friday night's blowout win over the Red Sox, Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton learned that he will be starting in the outfield in this month's All-Star Game in Los Angeles.

Speaking about the honor postgame, Stanton had trouble picturing just how special and meaningful that opportunity will be, representing the Yankees in the All-Star Game for the first time in a ballpark just down the road from where he grew up in Panorama City.

"I don't think it'll fully soak in until I'm there and maybe even after," he said. "It's gonna be up there with the most memorable, if not the most, already off the bat I think."

Before those festivities get underway on a Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium, however, there's something else that Stanton wants to participate in, an event scheduled for Monday night that he won several years ago.

Stanton said he is "definitely" interested in taking part in this year's Home Run Derby.

"Nothing is official yet, but I definitely could be there," Stanton said.

Stanton hasn't been in the Home Run Derby since 2017 when he represented the host Marlins at Marlins Park in Miami. The slugger was eliminated in the first round (by former Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez) that year, while Aaron Judge—who will also start for the American League during this year's Midsummer Classic—famously won the event.

The year before that, Stanton was victorious, hoisting the Derby trophy at Petco Park in San Diego. Stanton also swatted big flies during the 2014 Home Run Derby in Minneapolis at Target Field.

This season has been a bit of a Home Run Derby for this Yankees team, a club that reached 61 wins on Friday night at Fenway Park, extending their massive lead in the American League East to a whopping 15.5 games. Stanton has 21 homers in 70 contests, Anthony Rizzo has whacked 22 while Judge leads the team (and all of Major League Baseball) with 30..

Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn't address Stanton's interest in the Derby after New York's big win, but he did gush about the outfielder's starting spot in the All-Star Game.

"Oh, man, I'm so excited for him," Boone said. "He's a pro and I have so much respect for big G in the way he goes about things, who he is. I'm really excited about that. To see him and Judge in the same outfield at the All-Star Game? Pretty cool."

