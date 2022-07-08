Brian Cashman in No Rush to Grant Miguel Andújar’s Trade Request

Miguel Andújar asked the Yankees to trade him last month, but Brian Cashman won’t deal the 27-year-old just for the sake of appeasing him.

“I don't ever look to trade somebody because they ask to be traded,” the Yankees general manager said Thursday. “He's a member of this organization and someone that we value and we benefit from having. Obviously, if something makes sense, we'd do something. But obviously, clearly through this point, we feel like he's more valuable to us than me doing anything that has been presented to me up to this point.”

In other words, Cashman has yet to receive a needle-moving offer for Andújar. That’s not all that surprising considering the third baseman/left fielder has played in just 92 major league games since finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting in 2018. That includes 14 contests this season; Andújar is hitting .245/.269/.286 with two doubles, four RBI and three stolen bases in 2022.

Andújar most recently joined the Yankees as their 27th man for their July 2 double-header in Cleveland. He picked up a hit, drove in a run and scored three times before being sent back down to Triple-A.

READ: Yankees' Miguel Andújar Speaks Out About Trade Request

Andújar is enjoying a strong season with the RailRiders, slashing .316/.362/.485 with seven home runs and 27 RBI over 45 games, but he obviously doesn’t want to be with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. However, Andújar has spent most of his time there in recent years, as injuries, defensive concerns and a logjammed depth chart have made him the odd man out more often than not. When Andújar has gotten a big-league chance, he hasn’t produced much, hitting just .231/.259/.324 with seven longballs and 22 RBI since his stellar rookie campaign.

With no enticing offers coming across Cashman’s desk yet, the Yankees could try to find MLB opportunities for Andújar in an effort to showcase him before the August 2 trade deadline. However, that hasn’t happened yet with outfielders Joey Gallo and Aaron Hicks struggling for most of the season. Any scenario in which Andújar received extended looks would likely require an injury.

In other words, if Andújar wants out, he’s going to have to hope that a team budges on Cashman’s asking price.

MORE:

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.