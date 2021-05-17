Giancarlo Stanton Heads to Yankees' Injured List With Quad Strain

The injuries are beginning to pile up for the Yankees.

New York's designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday afternoon with a left quad strain, the team announced.

Stanton now joins center fielder Aaron Hicks (torn sheath in left wrist) and shortstop Gleyber Torres (COVID IL) on the sidelines.

On Friday, Stanton was scratched from New York's series opener against the Orioles with left quad tightness. The slugger had been on fire over his previous 18 games, hitting .378 (28-for-74) with six home runs and a 1.121 OPS in that span.

His trip onto the injured list is retroactive to Friday, meaning the earliest he can come back is May 24. Right-hander Albert Abreu was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to fill Stanton's spot on the active roster.

Injuries have been an unfortunate trend for Stanton during his tenure with the Yankees. After playing in 158 games in 2018, his first season in pinstripes, Stanton was unable to appear in less than 24 games in each of the following two seasons.

He's already played in 33 contests this year, which is a good sign, but a lower-leg injury certainly doesn't bode well for his longevity this season if this ends up being serious. Stanton missed extended periods of time in 2019 and 2020 with knee and hamstring issues, respectively.

Over the weekend, Yankees manager Aaron Boone said his hope was that Stanton would be available during New York's series in Texas against the Rangers, beginning on Monday.

"That is the hope but we'll see. It's day by day again, I don't think it's anything that's overly significant but something that he, we are trying to get out in front of a little bit," Boone said.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), on Facebook (also @MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.