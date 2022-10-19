Skip to main content

Gleyber Torres Gets 'Revenge' on Josh Naylor With Rock the Baby Celebration as Yankees Clinch

Torres mimicked Naylor's rock the baby celebration while recording the final out of the ALDS at Yankee Stadium.
NEW YORK — When Guardians designated hitter Josh Naylor did his "rock the baby" celebration after hitting a home run off Gerrit Cole in Game 4 of the Division Series in Cleveland, the Yankees took note.

Two nights later, after ending the Guardians' season with a win in Game 5 at Yankee Stadium, Gleyber Torres got some revenge.

As Torres hauled in the final out of the game, a force play at second base, the 25-year-old mimicked Naylor's celebration, looking directly at Cleveland's dugout.

"We felt like it was a little bit disrespectful for the team. Not just for Cole, but for the team," Torres said later in New York's clubhouse, doused in champagne and beer. "We won tonight and that's the revenge. Now they can watch the game on TV tomorrow."

Torres is referring to Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. New York opens the next round in Houston against the Astros on Wednesday night. 

Naylor's home run came in the fourth inning of Game 4, a solo shot off Cole that cut Cleveland's deficit to 3-2. While Naylor rounded the bases, he rocked the baby several times, at one point screaming toward his teammates that Cole is his "little f—ing son."

Cole was asked about the celebration that night, but the ace shook it off, saying it was "cute." 

Naylor's troll job made him public enemy number one at Yankee Stadium during Tuesday night's decisive Game 5 as well. Fans boos him mercilessly, chanting "Who's Your Daddy" every time Naylor stepped up to the plate. The slugger went 0-for-4 in the loss. 

MORE:

