Jameson Taillon Will Start Game 1 of ALCS, If Yankees Advance

NEW YORK — If the Yankees win on Tuesday and advance to the American League Championship Series, Jameson Taillon will start in Game 1 against the Astros, according to manager Aaron Boone.

Taillon was originally scheduled to pitch in Game 5 of the American League Division Series on Monday, a win-or-go-home game against the Cleveland Guardians. With that game postponed to Tuesday afternoon due to rain at Yankee Stadium, All-Star Nestor Cortes will start on short rest.

A win on Tuesday would give the Yankees a spot in the ALCS against Houston, the top-seeded club that's been idle since they finished an ALDS sweep over the Mariners on Saturday. Game 1 is scheduled to begin at 7:37 p.m. in Minute Maid Park in Texas.

Taillon faced the Astros once during the regular season, giving up six runs on 10 hits in 5.2 innings at Yankee Stadium. New York ended up winning that game after Aaron Hicks' game-tying three-run home run and Aaron Judge's walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth.

Overall in 2022, Taillon posted a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts. He avoided the injured list and worked through a tough stretch over the summer, a valuable piece in this club's rotation.

One trend to keep an eye on if Taillon gets the opportunity to start in Houston is the home run ball. The right-hander allowed 26 homers in 2022, 20 over his final 19 starts. Cole was the only other pitcher in baseball to allow more long balls in that span (from June 23 to the end of the year).

Taillon made it clear over the weekend that he was prepared to take care of business in Game 5. That same mindset will need to be carried over to Wednesday in Houston, if the Yankees advance.

"I will keep my day as normal as possible," Taillon explained on Sunday. "Knowing that the fans are going to bring it over the top, I think it is important for us to just prepare, do our research, do our studying, do our pregame work and try to keep it mellow knowing that when you get out there, obviously, we'll be excited for the moment with the fans going crazy."

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.