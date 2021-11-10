Brian Cashman: Conversations to Re-Sign Anthony Rizzo Have Begun

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said at the GM Meetings that he has had a conversation with Anthony Rizzo's agent about re-signing the first baseman this winter.

The Yankees have several options to choose from at first base this offseason.

New York could stick with a combination of Luke Voit and DJ LeMahieu or even try to trade for Oakland's slugger Matt Olson, a superstar that's already on their radar.

Another option is to bring back Anthony Rizzo, re-signing the lefty in free agency.

Speaking to reporters at the General Managers Meetings on Tuesday, New York's general manager Brian Cashman revealed that he's already had a preliminary conversation with Rizzo's agent about a possible reunion in 2022 and beyond.

"Just had a conversation with his agent expressing the possibility of bringing him back," Cashman said. "He obviously was really good for us, both on the offensive side and on the defensive side and the leadership side. He brings a lot of good things to the table. Now he's in the open market as a free agent so I'm sure there's going to be a lot of people talking to him."

Rizzo was acquired by the Bombers in a blockbuster deal ahead of the trade deadline, going from Chicago to the Bronx in exchange for two prospects. Over 49 games in pinstripes to close out the regular season, Rizzo hit .249 (43-for-173) with eight homers and 21 RBI with a .768 OPS.

The 31-year-old didn't set the league on fire with those numbers, and went through some slumps at the plate over the final few months of the season, but his ability to work the count and put the ball in play never wavered. Rizzo only struck out 28 times in that span. He finished the year with a 15.1 K% (league's 87th percentile) and a 20.8 Whiff% (75th percentile).

Plus, his elite defensive skills at first base were on full display. Rizzo made game-saving plays at first, showing exactly why he's a four-time Gold Glove Award winner.

So, sounds like a no-brainer, right? Well, Rizzo spent his entire career with the Cubs up until this summer, one departure from Chicago's fire sale. There's a good chance the veteran wants to test the open market and see if he can secure a lucrative deal.

After all, with the Yankees hoping to sign a top-tier free agent at shortstop, among a slew of other possible moves, there's only so much money that Cashman has at his disposal this winter.

Nonetheless, Rizzo has repeatedly expressed the fact that he enjoyed his time in New York in 2021 and would be eager to return.

"I know he liked it here, I know we liked having him here," Cashman added. "But nothing has gone past that."

Olson would be a huge get on the trade market, but if the price is right, Rizzo would be a great move as well, adding the type of left-handed hitter back that this lineup desperately covets. That's where Cashman and the Yankees need to weigh their options quickly, making a choice of where they want to spend their money (or prospects) before pulling the trigger.

