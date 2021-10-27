Breaking Down the Yankees’ Options at First Base

Will New York return to familiar faces at first, or is new blood on the way?

Who's (going to be) on first?

That is just one of several questions the Yankees must answer this offseason. Shortstop is the team’s most pressing issue, but these are not isolated decisions. What the Yankees do at one position—how much they spend, who they target, who they hit or miss on—could determine what happens at another.

Much like shortstop, the Yankees have several options at first base. Let’s start with the one that’s been in the news most recently: re-signing Anthony Rizzo.

Rizzo Reunion

Rizzo is set for free agency after being acquired from the Cubs prior to the trade deadline. He provided the Yankees with left-handed presence in the lineup and improved defense at first base, but he also had an overall down season compared to his standards. Rizzo slashed .249/.340/.428 with eight home runs and 21 RBIs in 49 games for New York. Overall, he finished with a sub-.800 OPS for the second consecutive season while totaling 22 homers and 61 RBI in 141 games. Rizzo’s home run total was his lowest ever over a full season.

Now 32, there are some warning signs with Rizzo. However, he’s still a lefty with pop who plays top-shelf defense. The Yankees have missed those elements recently. If they can retain Rizzo at a reasonable price and length, it wouldn’t be a terrible move.

Revert to Voit

Voit dealt with injuries and lost playing time to Rizzo last season, but the 2020 home run champ remains under team control for a few years. He won’t be a free agent until 2025 and still possesses a powerful bat.

If the Yankees were to acquire a left-handed shortstop, that could reopen the door for Voit. However, the 30-year-old’s injury history and subpar defense set him up as a trade chip or even a non-tender candidate. Voit is projected to make more than $5 million in arbitration. If the Yankees were to hang on to Voit, they would almost certainly need to add some sort of insurance policy or platoon option.

Move LeMahieu

This means moving LeMahieu’s position to first base on a nearly full-time basis. The 33-year-old is coming off a down, injury-hampered season, and New York’s needs at other positions could force LeMahieu to one of the corners.

If Gleyber Torres and Gio Urshela are going to be on the roster—more questions that need answering—Torres is going to play second and Urshela is going to play third. Second base is LeMahieu’s best position, and he can also handle the hot corner. But he’s played 110 games at first base, most of which have come in his Yankees tenure. If Urshela or Torres remain, that could be where LeMahieu ends up.

Make a Splash

There won’t be many high-quality first baseman available in free agency. Freddie Freeman is an exception, but it’s hard to see him leaving Atlanta. There’s also long-time Giant Brandon Belt, who is coming off one of the better seasons of his career, albeit another injury-plagued one. Both are lefties, but on the wrong side of 30. Kyle Schwarber, another port-sider with power, is always linked to New York, but his Boston transition to first wasn’t the cleanest.

If the Yankees are looking to overhaul at first base, they should start by asking the Athletics about Matt Olson. The 27-year-old is a lefty masher, under team control and a two-time Gold Glove winner. He significantly cut back on his strikeouts while improving his on-base percentage and posting a career-high average in 2021. Of course, every other team in need of a first baseman should make the same call to Oakland.

Other possible trade candidates at first base include Washington’s Josh Bell, Philadelphia’s Rhys Hoskins, Baltimore’s Trey Mancini and San Diego’s Eric Hosmer, though they’re not all necessarily ideal fits for the Yankees.

