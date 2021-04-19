Yankees' GM Brian Cashman Provides Injury Updates on Voit, Severino, Britton

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman spoke to the media on Monday, addressing the team’s 5-10 record, the worst in the American League.

While Cashman expressed his disappointment in the club’s performance through the first 15 games, he did have some good news to offer regarding injuries to three of the club’s key contributors.

The Yankees suffered a significant loss to their lineup in first baseman Luke Voit, who underwent left knee surgery to repair a partial tear in his meniscus at the end of spring training.

According to Cashman, Voit is expected to be back sometime in mid-May. This is promising news as the Yankees’ lineup has struggled mightily out of the gates and could desperately use the addition of Voit, who led MLB in home runs last season with 22.

The Bombers' starting rotation has also been rough past ace pitcher Gerrit Cole, harboring an ERA north of six in games when the right-hander is not on the mound. However, they should be getting a major boost to this unit when the weather heats up in the form of No. 2 starter Luis Severino.

As Cashman noted, they anticipate Severino to return to the club at some point this summer between the months of June and August.

Severino was the Yankees' ace prior to the signing of Cole, but went down with a torn UCL that required Tommy John surgery in February of 2020. Getting Severino back at full strength would be a crucial reinforcement to a rotation that lacks stability.

The Yankees' Rotation Has Been a Disappointment So Far

As for the Yankees' bullpen, this area has been one of their few strengths through the early part of the season. Surprisingly enough, the 'pen hasn’t missed a beat despite starting the season without setup man Zack Britton, who underwent elbow surgery in spring training.

Although Cashman did not provide a clear-cut date for Britton’s return, he did acknowledge the fact that the left-hander is eligible to come off the 60-day injured list in May.

The Yankees’ starters have struggled to go deep into games, which has caused the bullpen to take on a substantial amount of work so far. Getting a fresh arm back in Britton could help ease the tension off some of the other guys out there.

The Yankees have gotten off to their worst start to a season since 1997, but on the bright side, they should be getting some major reinforcements back in the coming months. And luckily, we have a normal 162 game schedule in 2021, meaning it’ll be marathon to the finish line.

These Bronx Bombers must start producing and winning more games, but there is a lot of season left to be played and help is on the way.

