Target Date Set For Harrison Bader’s Rehab Assignment

Bader has yet to play for the Yankees since being acquired for Jordan Montgomery.

Harrison Bader has yet to play a game at any level of the Yankees’ organization, but that’s expected to change soon.

Bader, acquired in the pre-trade deadline deal that sent Jordan Montgomery to the Cardinals, has been recovering from plantar fasciitis since late June. On Monday, Bader went through a “full ramp-up” at Yankee Stadium, and Aaron Boone said the centerfielder could begin a rehab assignment on September 13. Boone even left the door open for an earlier date.

“This will be an important week for him in that he’ll do full pregame outfield work, final running progression things, continuing to hit,” Boone told reporters. “If all goes well there, could start a rehab.

“We have him targeted for the 13th, which is next Tuesday. But we could even move that up if this week continues to look like what we hope.”

It remains to be seen how many rehab games Bader will require, but the regular season ends on October 5. Either way, the 28-year-old won’t have much time to shake off any rust before the postseason.

That was always expected to be the case – if Bader returned at all – when New York traded Montgomery. The notable cost and Bader’s lack of immediate availability came with questions and criticism, which haven’t necessarily subsided with Montgomery (1.47 ERA) shining in St. Louis.

On the flip side, Bader, who is under team control next year, is considered one of the best defensive center fielders in baseball. He can also make an impact on offense; he’s an all-around upgrade over Aaron Hicks.

Even if Bader only gets a few regular season games in, New York believes he can add value to a postseason roster with his glove and legs. Time will determine if that proves true – and how many tune-ups Bader gets before the playoffs. 

Follow Gary Phillips on Twitter (@GaryHPhillips). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

