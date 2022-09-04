Andrew Benintendi Has Broken Bone in Hand, Season With Yankees Could Be Over

Andrew Benintendi immediately grimaced, shaking out his right hand after swinging through an elevated sinker in the third inning of Saturday's loss to the Rays.

It didn't take long for the outfielder to come out of the game, disappearing into New York's dugout followed by a trail of question marks.

Could Benintendi be out for the year? What exactly went wrong on that swing?

Initial X-rays on Benintendi's wrist came back negative, a quick sigh of relief for all parties involved, but further testing revealed a diagnosis that puts the rest of his season in jeopardy. Benintendi broke the hook of his hamate bone in his right hand, an injury that will require surgery.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone delivered that news to reporters in a somber tone after New York's 2-1 win over the Rays on Sunday afternoon. The skipper said he hadn't spoken to trainers yet, so he's unsure of an official timeline for Benintendi's return.

"I know it's different for everyone in the recovery, but I don't think that necessarily puts an end to [his season]," Boone said.

Benintendi, who was placed on the 10-day injured list with right wrist inflammation, also spoke to reporters on Sunday, revealing that this is an injury he's dealt with previously in his baseball career. Playing college ball at Arkansas, Benintendi had the hook of his hamate bone removed as a freshman. He seemed baffled by this development, unaware that the bone could've grown back in the same spot all these years later.

"When I went through this before, it was right around a couple of weeks," Benintendi said. "We'll see what happens. Obviously, I want to get back out there and get back in time for the latter part of the season and then hopefully the playoffs. It's all too early to say right now."

Benintendi added that he's slated to visit with doctors in New York on Monday to get more of an understanding of what happened and how long he'll be out.

"Just taking it day by day at this point, I guess," he said, admitting that he's in pain and wouldn't be able to play through what he's currently experiencing. "I think I'll probably need surgery at some point. Get that done as soon as possible."

Benintendi was acquired by the Yankees from the Royals in the days leading up to the trade deadline in exchange for three pitching prospects. An All-Star from his first half performance with Kansas City, Benintendi will enter free agency at the end of this season. He's hitting .254/.331/.404 with 14 runs, 12 RBI, nine doubles and two home runs across 33 games since being dealt to New York, providing some balance to the lineup as a left-handed hitter who specializes in putting the ball in play.

With Benintendi sidelined, the Yankees will likely continue to use rookie Oswaldo Cabrera in the outfield, a spot he's grown familiar with since he was called up last month. It also means more at-bats for Aaron Hicks and Estevan Florial, who was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to replace Benintendi on the active roster.

Giancarlo Stanton could factor into the equation in the outfield eventually as well, although he hasn't played defense since coming off the injured list a little over one week ago.

