Yankees Have More 'Breakthrough' COVID-19 Cases As 'Scary' Situation Develops

The number of "breakthrough" cases within the Yankees organization has grown to three.

After defeating the Rays on Tuesday night, the Yankees revealed that two additional individuals have tested positive for COVID-19. Both first base coach Reggie Willits and a support staff member contracted the virus despite being fully vaccinated.

Willits and the staff member join third base coach Phil Nevin, who also tested positive. Nevin and Willits were replaced by bench coach Carlos Mendoza and organization’s coordinator of baseball development Mario Garza at their respective in-game posts.

New York reached the 85 percent threshold of vaccinated personnel weeks ago, receiving the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. As much as positive cases for vaccinated individuals is jarring, it is possible to get COVID-19 after receiving the vaccine.

A small percentage of people who are fully vaccinated will still get COVID-19 if they are exposed to the virus that causes it, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Before Tuesday night's game, the Yankees went through contact tracing and additional testing. After talking through as a team whether or not they thought it would be best to play, the Yankees took a team vote and decided to take care of business on the field while continuing to handle the COVID-19 situation internally.

"I feel like we handled everything the right way with the protocols and separating ourselves from everybody, wearing a mask, making sure we're staying safe here and just went out there and played," Aaron Judge said postgame.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone said that he's unsure how these cases will impact the team's day-to-day routine going forward when it comes to testing and protocols. Boone wore a mask for the first time in weeks on Tuesday night, along with several other coaches and players in the dugout.

It's been a stressful day, but Boone took solace in the fact that the vast majority of personnel are vaccinated.

"We feel like from a life standpoint, we're in pretty good shape to handle this because of a lot of our people being vaccinated," Boone said. "I guess I'm not so worried about that part of it. More just what it means for us as a team and in our season and making sure that we're taking care of our guys as best we can."

Catcher Gary Sánchez called the situation "scary" and left-hander Jordan Montgomery added that playing during the early stages of an outbreak tested the entire team's "mental strength." Those two made key contributions to a 3-1 win over the rival Rays on Tuesday night.

Despite additional personnel "pending," Boone confidently said he expects the Yankees to play again on Wednesday night.

