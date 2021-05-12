Jordan Montgomery Deals, Yanks Cruise to Series-Opening Win in Tampa

Tying his career high with nine strikeouts, Jordan Montgomery paved the way to a series-opening victory for the Yankees at Tropicana Field.

The left-hander was brilliant over six frames against the Rays, allowing just two hits and retiring the final eight batters he faced. Powered by home runs from Aaron Judge and Gary Sánchez, New York cruised to a 3-1 victory.

Handing the ball off to right-hander Jonathan Loaisiga for two scoreless innings—and Aroldis Chapman closing it out in the ninth—Montgomery earned the win, his first since April 5 (his first start of the season).

Of the two hits Montgomery allowed, one was a big blow. In the bottom of the third, catcher Mike Zunino unloaded on a full-count sinker, sending a booming solo home run to left-center field.

From there, the southpaw settled into a groove. Montgomery was able to use his top three pitches—fastball, changeup and breaking ball—with effectiveness. His changeup was particularly impressive, inducing nine of his 17 whiffs on the night.

The win sets the tone for New York in a big series against their division rival and a team that's had their number. The Yankees entered play on Tuesday with a 1-5 record against the Rays this season after losing eight of 10 against Tampa Bay in the regular season last year.

Tuesday also marked the beginning of a 10-game road trip for New York, a club that's been streaking of late after a cold start to the season. The Yankees have now won eight of their last 10 and 13 of their last 18.

