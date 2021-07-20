Yankees' DJ LeMahieu Scratched From Starting Lineup With Stomach Virus

NEW YORK — The Yankees will open their series against the Phillies on Tuesday night down another key contributor.

DJ LeMahieu was scratched from the starting lineup with a stomach virus, the Yankees revealed prior to first pitch.

Replacing LeMahieu in the starting lineup is backup catcher Rob Brantly, set to make his first appearance at first base in his MLB career.

New York is already missing several regulars due to COVID-19 and a slew of injuries.

Aaron Judge and Gio Urshela are among six players on the COVID-19 injured list, testing positive for the virus. Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga is the only player in that group that's closest to returning as he's back with the team, ramping up in baseball activity.

Meanwhile, Luke Voit, Clint Frazier, Miguel Andújar and more are working back from their respective injuries.

Here's a look at the updated starting lineup minus LeMahieu, a unit full of reserves getting big-league opportunities.

Asked about this team's ongoing battle with adversity, Boone said Tuesday afternoon that it's something this team has talked about quite a bit this year.

"It's inevitable in this game," Boone explained. "It's certainly been inevitable in these last two years with what we've been dealing with as a country, as a nation, as a world with the pandemic. You've got to be able to handle it, you've got to be able to make adjustments and have a number of different people imperative that they step up and it's a great opportunity for people to do that."

