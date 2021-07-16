Aaron Judge Among Six Yankees to Test Positive For COVID-19

NEW YORK — The Yankees' latest COVID-19 outbreak now includes six positive cases.

All-Star right fielder Aaron Judge, catcher Kyle Higashioka and infielder Gio Urshela have confirmed cases of COVID-19 after their tests were pending on Thursday, as reported by ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Those three position players will now join pitchers Jonathan Loaisiga, Nestor Cortes and Wandy Peralta on the COVID-19 injured list.

Each of their clocks on the IL will be different—and there's always the possibility of a false positive shortening their duration on the sidelines—but all six will need to remain in quarantine for 10-plus days until they're cleared to return. Loaisiga is the closest to rejoining the team after he was placed on the COVID list last week.

That in mind, New York will need to make a few more roster moves on Friday to fill their active roster. Outfielder Trey Amburgey was called up on Thursday, set to make his MLB debut, but the Yankees are now missing three additional players.

Thursday's series opener against the visiting Boston Red Sox was postponed as New York's outbreak began to develop in the late afternoon. As of now, according to an ESPN report, Friday evening's game is scheduled to take place.

Passan added that the Yankees have no additional positive cases since Thursday's testing took place. As we've seen in the past with this pandemic, however, all of that information is subject to change at any moment.

While the three pitchers to test positive for COVID are confirmed breakthrough cases, general manager Brian Cashman alluded to the fact that most of the other individuals in COVID-19 protocols have been vaccinated. Therefore, even if New York has already eclipsed the 85 percent vaccination threshold, one (or more) of their latest positive diagnoses is from an unvaccinated player.

This story will be updated with more information.

