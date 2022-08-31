Yankees Injury Updates: Harrison Bader, Zack Britton, Luis Severino, Scott Effross, More

ANAHEIM — Seated in the visitor's dugout on the third-base line at Angel Stadium on Tuesday afternoon, Yankees manager Aaron Boone answered injury-related questions for 12 different players.

That's right, a dozen injury updates.

Remember, there are 13 players on the 40-man roster currently sidelined on the injured list. A few assets are working back from bumps and bruises and another is currently on the paternity list.

In some cases, Boone didn't have an update. Michael King hasn't had an additional MRI on his right elbow fracture yet. Aroldis Chapman is still healing from his leg infection (from a recent tattoo). Still, Boone provided the latest news on the other 10 players that were mentioned on Tuesday afternoon.

Here's every update from Boone's managerial State of the Union in The Big A:

Jose Trevino (right big toe)

Trevino left Friday night's game in Oakland after a pitch hit him on his right foot. X-rays on his big toe came back negative. He ended up missing only two games, making his return to the starting lineup in Monday's series opener against the Angels.

So, why was Trevino out of the starting lineup on Tuesday night?

"Jose actually came in a little bit better today," Boone said, making it clear that his foot is improving. "I think he was beat up dealing with it last night a little bit. That's my sense. Hopefully we'll have him in there tomorrow and then obviously the off day [on Thursday]. I think it affected him a little bit last night."

While Jordan Montgomery continues to shove in a Cardinals uniform, Bader is taking steps closer to his Yankees debut.

Acquired in the Montgomery trade ahead of this month's deadline, Bader has been relegated to the injured list with plantar fasciitis—he hasn't played in a game since June 26. The Bronxville native was transferred to the 60-day IL a few days ago.

Boone revealed on Tuesday that Bader started taking some swings off a tee within the last few days, continuing with his running progression. Asked if the outfielder can begin a rehab assignment within the next week, Boone said he's probably on a 10-day ramp up before then.

Luis Severino (low grade right lat strain)

Severino will begin a rehab assignment on either Thursday or Friday, Boone confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. It's unclear as of now if Severino will pitch for the Tampa Tarpons or a different affiliate.

As for how many rehab assignment outings Severino will need, before coming off the 60-day injured list, Boone said it depends on how much they want to get him built up in the final month of the regular season.

"He'll probably go two [innings] and 35 [pitches] his first time out and then progress from there," Boone said. "I don't know his exact date of when he's eligible and how it times up with his five day and getting his next one. He'll probably get three I would think, but we'll see."

Boone added that Severino could be used in a piggyback role as a way to ease back once he returns to the active roster.

Carpenter suffered a fracture in his left foot when he fouled a pitch off his back foot on August 8 in Seattle. He's expected to undergo a new set of X-rays soon, but Boone said that hasn't been scheduled just yet.

"I know he's back in Texas right now because he can do all his stuff while we're [on a roadtrip]. But I don't know of any plans to get another x-Ray."

There are no baseball activities scheduled for Carpenter at the moment either, per Boone.

Nestor Cortes (left groin strain)

As expected, Cortes is cruising through his stint on the 15-day injured list. The left-hander will throw a bullpen on Wednesday in Anaheim.

If all goes well, Cortes will be ready to return from the IL after his allotted 15 days, rejoining the rotation as some point during New York's first homestand in September. The southpaw was placed on the injured list on August 25.

Zack Britton (Tommy John surgery)

Working back from Tommy John surgery, Britton recently exited his second rehab assignment outing with a glute injury.

The update from Boone on Tuesday is that Britton will throw a bullpen on Thursday before getting back to in-game looks. Assuming all goes well in his bullpen, Britton will pitch in a game again soon, maybe on Saturday.

Scott Effross (right shoulder strain)

Effross is "any day" from starting his throwing program, working back from a right shoulder strain," Boone said. The right-hander landed on the injured list back on August 22.

"I think he's at 10 days right now. So it's probably that same build up [once he starts throwing]," Boone said.

Albert Abreu (right elbow inflammation)

Abreu is "a couple days" behind Effross as far as starting a throwing program, per Boone. The right-hander was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation on August 21.

Miguel Castro (right shoulder strain)

Castro has been on the IL with a shoulder strain since July 16. He was moved to the 60-day injured list on August 1.

While Castro was in the process of ramping up in his throwing program this month, getting back on the mound for bullpens, a minor setback will alter his timetable going forward.

"We're slowing him down a little bit just because he's had a little heaviness [in his arm]," Boone said. "But he's doing fine."

Marwin Gonzalez (paternity list)

Boone is unsure when Gonzalez will be coming off the paternity list. Outfielder Tim Locastro replaced Gonzalez on the active roster on Monday in Anaheim.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.