This Yankees Starter Could Close Games in ALDS Bullpen

NEW YORK — Yankees starter Jameson Taillon might not be in New York's starting rotation for the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians, but manager Aaron Boone sees the right-hander playing a crucial role out of the bullpen.

"I think Jamo could fit in everywhere from giving us meaningful innings in a certain game to a big spot in a high leverage spot late to closing a game," Boone said on Sunday. "I really feel like he has the makeup to handle whatever we throw at him."

You read that correctly. Boone sees Taillon as one of the many arms that could close a ballgame in the Division Series and beyond.

That stems from the uncertainty in the back end of New York's bullpen heading into the playoffs. Clay Holmes is in line to return from his shoulder strain, but even if he's healthy, there are still questions regarding his effectiveness. The closer was an All-Star, but posted a 4.84 ERA with just four saves in the second half.

From there, other relievers like Wandy Peralta, Scott Effross, Jonathan Loáisiga, Lou Trivino and more could have their numbers called in save situations.

With fewer traditional roles, and leashes as short as ever in October, that's where Taillon comes in. The right-hander has started in each of his 143 MLB appearances, but New York won't necessarily need him to work as a starter in a best-of-five series with two early off days. It's possible—perhaps in Game 4—but it's more likely he'll factor in as a reliever.

The same can be said about Domingo Germán, who spent much of his injury-abbreviated season this year in the rotation. Germán has plenty of experience in the 'pen, making him another option to provide length.

Bottom line, don't be surprised if Taillon jogs in from the bullpen at points during this series against the Guardians. As Boone went on to say Monday, "it takes everyone" in the postseason to string wins together.

Across 32 starts, Taillon posted a 3.91 ERA, striking out 151 batters in 177.1 innings. While he started the year incredibly well, the right-hander ran into trouble over the summer. He finished with 26 home runs allowed, 20 coming in his final 19 starts of the year.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.