Brian Cashman: ‘Pot of Gold’ Awaits Aaron Judge After ‘All-Time’ Bet

Brian Cashman knows that Aaron Judge is about to get paid. The question is by who.

Judge is coming off a likely MVP campaign after breaking American League and franchise records with 62 home runs. He also flirted with a Triple Crown while leading the Yankees to an American Leaue East title. All of this happened after Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension hours before first pitch on Opening Day, giving the impending free agent a miraculous contract year that sets him up for an offer far greater than the one Cashman atypically disclosed in April.

The Yankees general manager admitted as much on Sunday, acknowledging that Judge, “Bet on himself, and it’s the all-time best bet, right?”

Cashman, speaking two days before New York is set to face Cleveland in the American League Division Series, added: "There's a pot of gold there. It's yet to be determined how much it weighs, but it's a pot of gold, no doubt about it. So good for him. It was already a big pot and, obviously, it'll be bigger. He’s put himself in an amazing position to have a lot of choices. Obviously, we’d like to win the day on that discussion."

While the Yankees front office and Judge have repeated their desire to continue their relationship, the outfielder is sure to have numerous suitors after the playoffs. While Judge is already 30 and has dealt with injuries in the past, he’s also coming off a historic season and is one of the sport’s most recognizable faces.

Cashman reiterated his desire to sign Judge long-term on Sunday – “Of course we’d love to have Aaron Judge back” – but the general manager also noted that the slugger would not be the first fan favorite to leave a team since the advent of free agency.

“Players have changed organizations,” Cashman said, “but, certainly, we always compete to try to keep what we like to keep, and in some cases, we’re successful. In other cases, we’re not. We always try to compete.”

Whenever the Yankees’ season ends, all eyes will turn toward that competition. In the meantime, New York is trying to beat the Guardians and, ultimately, win a World Series.

For now, answers pertaining to Judge’s future in New York will have to wait.

“That’s all for another day,” Cashman said.

