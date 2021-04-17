Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Game 14

NEW YORK — Following an ugly loss on Friday night, the Yankees are back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Rays.

Before first pitch, here are the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 1B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Brett Gardner LF

Gary Sánchez C

Gio Urshela 3B

Rougned Odor 2B

Jordan Montgomery SP

Aaron Boone said before the game that he's "committed" to using LeMahieu at first base and Odor at second. Jay Bruce, who was initially slated to fill in for an injured Luke Voit at first, has struggled mightily to start the year.

Looking to halt a stretch of five losses in seven games, Montgomery is on the mound. The Yankees can build some momentum with a strong performance with ace Gerrit Cole looming, set to start on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay Rays

Yandy Díaz 1B

Randy Arozarena RF

Austin Meadows DH

Mike Brosseau 2B

Manuel Margot LF

Francisco Mejía C

Joey Wendle 3B

Willy Adames SS

Brett Phillips CF

Tyler Glasnow SP

Tampa Bay has their ace on the mound after Michael Wacha threw six scoreless innings while striking out nine and allowing just one hit on Friday night.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

No score in the first, although the Yankees did get Glasnow to throw 30 pitches and load the bases.

Second inning

Francisco Mejía puts the Rays on the board with a solo shot to the short porch in right.

In the bottom half, the Yankees bounce back and tie things up on an RBI-single from LeMahieu. Glasnow is struggling with his command and has already thrown close to 50 pitches.