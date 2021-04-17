Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Game 14
NEW YORK — Following an ugly loss on Friday night, the Yankees are back in action on Saturday afternoon against the Rays.
Before first pitch, here are the starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 1B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Brett Gardner LF
Gary Sánchez C
Gio Urshela 3B
Rougned Odor 2B
Jordan Montgomery SP
Aaron Boone said before the game that he's "committed" to using LeMahieu at first base and Odor at second. Jay Bruce, who was initially slated to fill in for an injured Luke Voit at first, has struggled mightily to start the year.
Looking to halt a stretch of five losses in seven games, Montgomery is on the mound. The Yankees can build some momentum with a strong performance with ace Gerrit Cole looming, set to start on Sunday afternoon.
Tampa Bay Rays
Yandy Díaz 1B
Randy Arozarena RF
Austin Meadows DH
Mike Brosseau 2B
Manuel Margot LF
Francisco Mejía C
Joey Wendle 3B
Willy Adames SS
Brett Phillips CF
Tyler Glasnow SP
Tampa Bay has their ace on the mound after Michael Wacha threw six scoreless innings while striking out nine and allowing just one hit on Friday night.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
No score in the first, although the Yankees did get Glasnow to throw 30 pitches and load the bases.
Second inning
Francisco Mejía puts the Rays on the board with a solo shot to the short porch in right.
In the bottom half, the Yankees bounce back and tie things up on an RBI-single from LeMahieu. Glasnow is struggling with his command and has already thrown close to 50 pitches.