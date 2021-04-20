Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Game 16

NEW YORK — The Yankees are off to their worst start since 1997, but have a chance to get back on track on Tuesday.

With the Atlanta Braves in town, New York will look to halt a five-game losing streak and a stretch where the Yankees have lost eight of their last 10 games.

Before first pitch, here are Tuesday's starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Brett Gardner CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Mike Ford 1B

Gary Sánchez C

Gio Urshela 3B

Mike Tauchman LF

Jameson Taillon SP

Quite a few changes here for those in pinstripes. Mike Tauchman gets a start and Brett Gardner is in the lineup as Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier sit. With the retirement of Jay Bruce, New York calls upon Mike Ford (who was recalled on Tuesday morning) to play first base.

Atlanta Braves

Ehire Adrianza RF

Freddie Freeman 1B

Marcell Ozuna LF

Travis d'Arnaud C

Ozzie Albies 2B

Pablo Sandoval DH

Dansby Swanson SS

Austin Riley 3B

Guillermo Heredia CF

Charlie Morton SP

Charlie Morton takes the ball for Atlanta against a team he's faced quite a bit in his career. You'll recall, Morton was on the Rays last year. No Ronald Acuña Jr. for the Braves, though. He's out due to an abdominal strain.

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

Nothing doing for both sides, besides a one-out single from Freddie Freeman. He'll be a tough out for Yankees pitchers over the next two games...

Third inning

Back-to-back doubles off Taillon put the Braves in front 1-0. Adrianza clipped one down the right-field line to drive in Heredia.