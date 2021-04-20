Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays — Game 16

Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Atlanta Braves — Game 16
NEW YORK — The Yankees are off to their worst start since 1997, but have a chance to get back on track on Tuesday.
With the Atlanta Braves in town, New York will look to halt a five-game losing streak and a stretch where the Yankees have lost eight of their last 10 games.
Before first pitch, here are Tuesday's starting lineups, scheduled pitchers and related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Brett Gardner CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Mike Ford 1B
Gary Sánchez C
Gio Urshela 3B
Mike Tauchman LF
Jameson Taillon SP
Quite a few changes here for those in pinstripes. Mike Tauchman gets a start and Brett Gardner is in the lineup as Aaron Hicks and Clint Frazier sit. With the retirement of Jay Bruce, New York calls upon Mike Ford (who was recalled on Tuesday morning) to play first base.
Atlanta Braves
Ehire Adrianza RF
Freddie Freeman 1B
Marcell Ozuna LF
Travis d'Arnaud C
Ozzie Albies 2B
Pablo Sandoval DH
Dansby Swanson SS
Austin Riley 3B
Guillermo Heredia CF
Charlie Morton SP
Charlie Morton takes the ball for Atlanta against a team he's faced quite a bit in his career. You'll recall, Morton was on the Rays last year. No Ronald Acuña Jr. for the Braves, though. He's out due to an abdominal strain.
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
Nothing doing for both sides, besides a one-out single from Freddie Freeman. He'll be a tough out for Yankees pitchers over the next two games...
Third inning
Back-to-back doubles off Taillon put the Braves in front 1-0. Adrianza clipped one down the right-field line to drive in Heredia.