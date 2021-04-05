Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles — Game 4

NEW YORK — On a beautiful evening in the Bronx, the Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles, opening their second series of the season.

On Sunday, New York fell to the Blue Jays, dropping their first three-game set of the year. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery gets the ball for the Bombers on Monday night against the Orioles, who swept the Red Sox in Boston over the weekend.

Before we get underway under the lights here at Yankee Stadium here are Monday's starting lineups, pitchers and some related reading.

New York Yankees

DJ LeMahieu 2B

Aaron Judge RF

Aaron Hicks CF

Giancarlo Stanton DH

Gleyber Torres SS

Gary Sánchez C

Jay Bruce 1B

Gio Urshela 3B

Clint Frazier LF

Jordan Montgomery SP

Giancarlo Stanton is back in the lineup for New York after getting a day off on Sunday. He's still in search of his first hit of the season. Jordan Montgomery makes his regular season debut, looking to carry success from spring training (0.90 ERA over 10 IP in three official spring training stats) into the regular season.

The Yankees have a 10-game winning streak against the Orioles (at Yankee Stadium). A win on Monday night would match their longest home winning streak ever against the Orioles (11 wins in-a-row from 4/21/55-5/11/56). Is the third-longest home winning streak by the Yankees over a single opponent at the current Yankee Stadium (since 2009), behind only a 17-game streak vs. Toronto from 9/19/12-7/25/14 and an active 11-game stretch vs. Boston since 8/2/19.

Baltimore Orioles

Cedric Mullins CF

Trey Mancini DH

Ryan Mountcastle LF

Maikel Franco 3B

Pedro Severino C

Pat Valaika 1B

Freddy Galvis SS

Ramón Urías 2B

Ryan McKenna RF

Jorge López SP

LIVE UPDATES

First inning

We're through one inning here in the Bronx and other than a base hit up the middle from Aaron Judge, it's been smooth sailing for Montgomery and Lopez on the mound.

Second inning

Nothing doing for either side in the second. It's still a 0-0 game.

Fourth inning

Aaron Judge puts the Yankees on the board with a solo shot to right field, sneaking a fly ball over the short porch.

Fifth inning

Montgomery is through five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits thus far to go along with five strikeouts.