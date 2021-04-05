Live Updates: New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles — Game 4
NEW YORK — On a beautiful evening in the Bronx, the Yankees will take on the Baltimore Orioles, opening their second series of the season.
On Sunday, New York fell to the Blue Jays, dropping their first three-game set of the year. Left-hander Jordan Montgomery gets the ball for the Bombers on Monday night against the Orioles, who swept the Red Sox in Boston over the weekend.
Before we get underway under the lights here at Yankee Stadium here are Monday's starting lineups, pitchers and some related reading.
New York Yankees
DJ LeMahieu 2B
Aaron Judge RF
Aaron Hicks CF
Giancarlo Stanton DH
Gleyber Torres SS
Gary Sánchez C
Jay Bruce 1B
Gio Urshela 3B
Clint Frazier LF
Jordan Montgomery SP
Giancarlo Stanton is back in the lineup for New York after getting a day off on Sunday. He's still in search of his first hit of the season. Jordan Montgomery makes his regular season debut, looking to carry success from spring training (0.90 ERA over 10 IP in three official spring training stats) into the regular season.
The Yankees have a 10-game winning streak against the Orioles (at Yankee Stadium). A win on Monday night would match their longest home winning streak ever against the Orioles (11 wins in-a-row from 4/21/55-5/11/56). Is the third-longest home winning streak by the Yankees over a single opponent at the current Yankee Stadium (since 2009), behind only a 17-game streak vs. Toronto from 9/19/12-7/25/14 and an active 11-game stretch vs. Boston since 8/2/19.
Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins CF
Trey Mancini DH
Ryan Mountcastle LF
Maikel Franco 3B
Pedro Severino C
Pat Valaika 1B
Freddy Galvis SS
Ramón Urías 2B
Ryan McKenna RF
Jorge López SP
LIVE UPDATES
First inning
We're through one inning here in the Bronx and other than a base hit up the middle from Aaron Judge, it's been smooth sailing for Montgomery and Lopez on the mound.
Second inning
Nothing doing for either side in the second. It's still a 0-0 game.
Fourth inning
Aaron Judge puts the Yankees on the board with a solo shot to right field, sneaking a fly ball over the short porch.
Fifth inning
Montgomery is through five scoreless innings, allowing only three hits thus far to go along with five strikeouts.