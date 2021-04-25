Report: Yankees, Angels Talked Aaron Judge Trade in Offseason

Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge?

The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angeles had preliminary discussions regarding a trade for Judge this offseason, per Buster Olney of ESPN.

According to Olney, communication between the two teams was more of "the lightest of flirtations" rather than any sort of serious negotiations. It could also serve as a "door-opener" for other names going forward, Olney wrote.

Nothing materialized, as Judge is still the face of the Yankees for the foreseeable future, but New York does need to make a long-term decision regarding their star right fielder soon.

As Olney notes, Judge will be eligible for free agency after the 2023 season. There's no question this slugger has proven he's one of the best ballplayers on the planet, but he's struggled mightily to stay on the field since his rookie season.

Over the last three years, Judge has battled an assortment of injuries, consistently missing time. The most he's played in a single season is 112 games in 2018.

It's hard to ignore the numbers Judge has produced when he's healthy, though. Not to mention the fact that he's the closest thing to a captain this club has had since Derek Jeter's retirement. Plus, let's not forget his 52-home run performance in 2017, winning the American League Rookie of the Year Award and finishing second in the MVP race.

Judge turns 29 on Monday. It'll certainly take a financial commitment to lock Judge up in pinstripes long term, so perhaps this is a sign that New York is embracing all options.

The slugger grew up in California, attending Fresno State before the Yankees picked him in the first round of the 2013 MLB draft. Entering play on Sunday, Judge has hit 123 home runs in his six-year career with an OPS of .944.

