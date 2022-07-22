Yankees Lose Both Games of Doubleheader Against Astros

Houston, the Yankees have a problem.

New York might have the best record in baseball, jumping out to a huge lead in their division before the All-Star break, but they've haven't been able to figure out the Astros all year long.

Thursday was no exception.

Opening the second half of the season at Minute Maid Park, New York dropped both games of a doubleheader against Houston.

After a pinch-hit single from Isiah Kiner-Falefa sent Game 1 to the bottom of the ninth in the afternoon, the Astros walked it off on an infield single off Yankees right-hander Michael King, winning 3-2.

The base hit, from rookie J.J. Matijevic, was weakly hit to the left side of the infield. With two outs and the bases loaded, Kiner-Falefa tried to go the short way from shortstop and get the force at second, but Gleyber Torres was shifted closer to the right-field line, nowhere near the bag.

In the nightcap, Domingo Germán struggled mightily in his season debut, returning from the 60-day injured list. The right-hander gave up five runs in three innings of work, digging the Yankees into a hole in a 7-5 loss.

New York made some noise late in this game as well. Aaron Judge obliterated a three-run home run in the top of the ninth and the Yankees had the tying run at the plate, but they still came up short.

Matt Carpenter ended the game with a double play.

Looking back on the season series, there wasn't a single pitch thrown over seven games where the Yankees had a lead.

New York still managed to win two of those seven contests, both coming on walk-off hits from Judge: a single on June 23 (after Aaron Hicks' dramatic game-tying home run) and a game-winning three-run blast on June 26.

These teams appear to be on a crash course to face off once again in the postseason, likely in a rematch of the American League Championship Series from a few years ago. As of right now, Houston would be the favorite based on how they've matched up with the Yankees thus far in 2022.

New York can change that narrative by finishing the season strong and making some moves before next month's trade deadline.

