Skip to main content

Yankees Lose Both Games of Doubleheader Against Astros

The Yankees won't play the Astros again until a possible postseason matchup, going 2-5 against Houston in the regular season.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Houston, the Yankees have a problem.

New York might have the best record in baseball, jumping out to a huge lead in their division before the All-Star break, but they've haven't been able to figure out the Astros all year long. 

Thursday was no exception.

Opening the second half of the season at Minute Maid Park, New York dropped both games of a doubleheader against Houston. 

After a pinch-hit single from Isiah Kiner-Falefa sent Game 1 to the bottom of the ninth in the afternoon, the Astros walked it off on an infield single off Yankees right-hander Michael King, winning 3-2.

The base hit, from rookie J.J. Matijevic, was weakly hit to the left side of the infield. With two outs and the bases loaded, Kiner-Falefa tried to go the short way from shortstop and get the force at second, but Gleyber Torres was shifted closer to the right-field line, nowhere near the bag.

In the nightcap, Domingo Germán struggled mightily in his season debut, returning from the 60-day injured list. The right-hander gave up five runs in three innings of work, digging the Yankees into a hole in a 7-5 loss.

New York made some noise late in this game as well. Aaron Judge obliterated a three-run home run in the top of the ninth and the Yankees had the tying run at the plate, but they still came up short.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Matt Carpenter ended the game with a double play.

Looking back on the season series, there wasn't a single pitch thrown over seven games where the Yankees had a lead. 

New York still managed to win two of those seven contests, both coming on walk-off hits from Judge: a single on June 23 (after Aaron Hicks' dramatic game-tying home run) and a game-winning three-run blast on June 26.

These teams appear to be on a crash course to face off once again in the postseason, likely in a rematch of the American League Championship Series from a few years ago. As of right now, Houston would be the favorite based on how they've matched up with the Yankees thus far in 2022.

New York can change that narrative by finishing the season strong and making some moves before next month's trade deadline. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Houston AstrosNew York Yankees

Cincinnati Reds SP Luis Castillo smiles in All-Star Game
News

MLB Insider Believes Yankees 'Need' to Trade For Luis Castillo

By Pat Ragazzo2 hours ago
Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto runs to first base
News

MLB Insider: Yankees Among 7 Teams in Trade Talks For Juan Soto

By Max Goodman6 hours ago
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks mound visit
News

The Yankees’ 3 Biggest Trade Deadline Questions

By Gary Phillips13 hours ago
Washington Nationals OF Juan Soto reacts to strikeout
News

Trade Proposal: Nationals Send Juan Soto to Yankees For Three Prospects, Two Big Leaguers

By Max Goodman15 hours ago
New York Yankees OF Joey Gallo hits home run against Boston Red Sox
News

Scott Boras: ‘A Lot of Teams’ Think Joey Gallo Can Rebound Outside of New York

By Gary PhillipsJul 20, 2022 3:58 PM EDT
Minnesota Twins catcher Gary Sanchez and third baseman Gio Urshela celebrate home run
News

How Ex-Yankees From Last Year's Roster Performed in First Half

By Max GoodmanJul 20, 2022 3:05 PM EDT
Chicago Cubs OF Ian Happ hits home run
News

Why This Cubs All-Star Is Ideal Fit For Yankees

By Pat RagazzoJul 20, 2022 6:11 AM EDT
New York Yankees OF Giancarlo Stanton homers in All-Star Game
News

WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton Smashes 457-Foot Home Run in All-Star Game

By Max GoodmanJul 19, 2022 9:51 PM EDT