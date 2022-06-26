Yankees Secure Walk-Off Win After Snapping Historic Hitless Streak Against Astros

The Yankees nearly became the first team in MLB history to be held hitless in back-to-back games. Then, they came back and won.

NEW YORK — The Yankees understood how much of a challenge it was going to be facing the Astros this weekend, the best club they've gone up against so far this season.

Nobody anticipated that Houston's pitching staff would dominate New York's offense quite like this, though.

After three Astros pitchers tossed a combined no-hitter on Saturday, Houston's right-hander Jose Urquidy carried a no-no of his own into the seventh inning on Sunday.

Giancarlo Stanton's solo home run with one out in the seventh marked New York's first hit in 16.1 innings, dating back to the eighth inning of Friday's loss. Those in pinstripes had made a grand total of 52 outs on offensive between hits.

Even after a nightmarish stretch on offense, an improbable run of ineptitude for the team with the league's best record to date, the Yankees were able to slam into action and do what they do best.

After a game-tying two-run homer from DJ LeMahieu in the eighth, sparking a seismic eruption from 44,028 fans in attendance in the Bronx, New York secured their 10th walk-off win of the season in the bottom of the 10th.

Aaron Judge was the hero, smacking a three-run homer into the visitor's bullpen in left-center field. It was Judge's 28th home run of the year and his third walk-off hit of the season, the fourth of his career.

Before storming back, the Yankees were in legitimate danger of becoming the first team in MLB history to be held hitless in back-to-back games. Instead, New York secured their 22nd comeback victory of the year in dramatic fashion, the most come-from-behind wins in the league this season.

Sunday's win also secured a series split with Houston, a foe they'll probably need to beat in October if they want to contend for a World Series title.

Speaking of championships, something New York is shooting for each season, the Yankees now have history on their side.

The 1981 Dodgers and 1973 Athletics are the only other teams in the expansion era (since 1961) to be held hitless for 16 innings. Both those teams went on to win the World Series.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.