Yankees Lose Out On Another Shortstop Option

Andrelton Simmons and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are both no longer available for New York.

The Yankees’ external shortstop options for the 2022 season are quickly evaporating. And if general manager Brian Cashman still wishes to add a stopgap candidate to fill this hole, he will likely have to get creative.

After Andrelton Simmons signed with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, the Yankees lost out on another potential target Saturday morning when the Texas Rangers sent shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Minnesota Twins.

With Simmons and Kiner-Falefa out of the mix, the Yankees are now in a tough spot because they have top prospect shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza nearing the major-leagues, and they do not want to block them by signing a high-priced free agent such as Carlos Correa or Trevor Story. Both Correa and Story are also seeking nine-figure deals, and the Yankees still need to address Aaron Judge’s contract situation before the season begins.

One remaining stopgap option on the free agent market could be veteran Jose Iglesias, but his once sparkling defensive skills have slipped in recent years. Last season, the 32-year-old posted -22 defensive runs saved and zero outs above average at shortstop.

The Yankees’ choices are limited at this point, which means that they might be better off letting Gio Urshela remain at shortstop until Volpe or Peraza arrive. New York moved Urshela from third base to shortstop down the stretch of last season due to Gleyber Torres’ defensive woes at the position. Urshela logged 200 innings at short in 2021, posting -1 defensive runs saved.

