Skip to main content
Player(s)
Isiah Kiner-Falefa
Team(s)
Texas Rangers, Minnesota Twins, New York Yankees

Yankees Lose Out On Another Shortstop Option

Andrelton Simmons and Isiah Kiner-Falefa are both no longer available for New York.

The Yankees’ external shortstop options for the 2022 season are quickly evaporating. And if general manager Brian Cashman still wishes to add a stopgap candidate to fill this hole, he will likely have to get creative.

After Andrelton Simmons signed with the Chicago Cubs on Friday, the Yankees lost out on another potential target Saturday morning when the Texas Rangers sent shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa to the Minnesota Twins.

With Simmons and Kiner-Falefa out of the mix, the Yankees are now in a tough spot because they have top prospect shortstops Anthony Volpe and Oswald Peraza nearing the major-leagues, and they do not want to block them by signing a high-priced free agent such as Carlos Correa or Trevor Story. Both Correa and Story are also seeking nine-figure deals, and the Yankees still need to address Aaron Judge’s contract situation before the season begins.

One remaining stopgap option on the free agent market could be veteran Jose Iglesias, but his once sparkling defensive skills have slipped in recent years. Last season, the 32-year-old posted -22 defensive runs saved and zero outs above average at shortstop.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The Yankees’ choices are limited at this point, which means that they might be better off letting Gio Urshela remain at shortstop until Volpe or Peraza arrive. New York moved Urshela from third base to shortstop down the stretch of last season due to Gleyber Torres’ defensive woes at the position. Urshela logged 200 innings at short in 2021, posting -1 defensive runs saved. 

MORE:

Follow Pat Ragazzo on Twitter (@ragazzoreport). Be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Isiah Kiner-FalefaTexas RangersMinnesota TwinsNew York Yankees

Minnesota Twins SS Andrelton Simmons throws to first
News

Cubs Sign Andrelton Simmons, Leaving Yankees With One Less SS Option

By Gary Phillips20 hours ago
Miguel Andujar batting at Spring Training
News

Yankees’ Miguel Andújar Assaulted, Robbed at Gunpoint in D.R.

By Gary Phillips20 hours ago
New York Mets OF Michael Conforto walks off field
News

Report: Yankees Had Pre-Lockout Interest in Michael Conforto

By Gary PhillipsMar 10, 2022
Atlanta Braves 1B Freddie Freeman draws walk
News

Yankees Rumors: Freddie Freeman 'Still on the Table' For New York as Free Agency Resumes

By Max GoodmanMar 10, 2022
Yankees DH Giancarlo Stanton strikeout
News

Lockout Could Delay Several Yankees Milestones

By Gary PhillipsMar 10, 2022
Chicago White Sox SP Carlos Rodón pitching
News

MLB Insider: Yankees Requested Medicals For These 3 Free Agents Before Lockout

By Pat RagazzoMar 10, 2022
Yankees SS Gleyber Torres fielding
News

What Yankees’ Gleyber Torres Wants In New Double-Play Partner

By Pat RagazzoMar 9, 2022
Yankees SP Luis Gil
News

Lockout Leaves Yankees’ 40-Man Roster Prospects in Limbo

By Gary PhillipsMar 4, 2022