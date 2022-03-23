Skip to main content

Yankees' Low-A Manager Rachel Balkovec Struck in Face By Baseball in Batting Cage

Balkovec is the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball.

TAMPA — Rachel Balkovec's first in-game appearance as manager of the Low-A Tampa Tarpons has been delayed as a result of an accident at New York's player development complex.

Balkovec was struck in the face by a mishit baseball during batting practice in an indoor batting cage on Tuesday afternoon.

After visiting with doctors, Balkovec will not participate in the Tarpons' first spring game on Thursday. 

"All things considered, I feel very fortunate," Balkovec said in a statement forwarded by the Yankees. "The doctors have asked me to be smart about limiting my activities over the next several days and I plan on following their guidance. As much as I already miss being around the players and staff, I do not anticipate this affecting my role and responsibilities for the regular season."

The Tarpons are scheduled to open their regular season on April 8 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Balkovec, 34, has been instructed to refrain from physical activity for five to seven days, the Yankees said. Once her swelling goes down, doctors will be better equipped to make an official evaluation. 

The Yankees hired Balkovec as their Single-A manager back in January, making her the first female manager of a minor league baseball team. A trailblazer throughout her career in baseball, Balkovec previously served as a minor league hitting coach within the Yankees' organization.

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

New York Yankees

Yankees OF Brett Gardner hits home run
News

Report: Yankees' Rival Shows Interest in Signing Brett Gardner

By Max Goodman8 hours ago
Yankees RF Aaron Judge gets high fives in dugout
News

Yankees Arbitration Tracker: Aaron Judge Does Not Settle With New York

By Gary Phillips20 hours ago
Houston Astros infielder Marwin Gonzalez rounds bases
News

Marwin Gonzalez Assures Astros Scandal Won't Be Issue in Yankees Clubhouse: 'That's in the Past'

By Max GoodmanMar 22, 2022
Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras at spring training
News

Report: Yankees Eyeing Cubs Catcher Willson Contreras

By Pat RagazzoMar 22, 2022
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge batting practice at spring training
News

Report: Yankees Preparing to Present Aaron Judge With Extension Offer This Week

By Max GoodmanMar 22, 2022
Minnesota Twins catcher Ben Rortvedt throws to first base
News

Yankees Knew About Ben Rortvedt’s Injury Prior to Twins Trade

By Gary PhillipsMar 21, 2022
Yankees SP Nestor Cortes Jr. pitching in pinstripes
News

Yankees' Nestor Cortes Looking to Pick Up Where He Left Off Last Season

By Max GoodmanMar 21, 2022
Yankees manager Aaron Boone with former Houston Astros infielder Marwin Gonzalez
News

Aaron Boone Has No Problems With Yankees Adding Member of Sign-Stealing Astros

By Max GoodmanMar 21, 2022