Yankees' Low-A Manager Rachel Balkovec Struck in Face By Baseball in Batting Cage

TAMPA — Rachel Balkovec's first in-game appearance as manager of the Low-A Tampa Tarpons has been delayed as a result of an accident at New York's player development complex.

Balkovec was struck in the face by a mishit baseball during batting practice in an indoor batting cage on Tuesday afternoon.

After visiting with doctors, Balkovec will not participate in the Tarpons' first spring game on Thursday.

"All things considered, I feel very fortunate," Balkovec said in a statement forwarded by the Yankees. "The doctors have asked me to be smart about limiting my activities over the next several days and I plan on following their guidance. As much as I already miss being around the players and staff, I do not anticipate this affecting my role and responsibilities for the regular season."

The Tarpons are scheduled to open their regular season on April 8 against the Lakeland Flying Tigers.

Balkovec, 34, has been instructed to refrain from physical activity for five to seven days, the Yankees said. Once her swelling goes down, doctors will be better equipped to make an official evaluation.

The Yankees hired Balkovec as their Single-A manager back in January, making her the first female manager of a minor league baseball team. A trailblazer throughout her career in baseball, Balkovec previously served as a minor league hitting coach within the Yankees' organization.

