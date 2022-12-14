Yankees Make Initial Offer to Carlos Rodón with Familiar Alternative in Mind

The Yankees have made an initial offer to Carlos Rodón, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

However, there’s a significant gap between the two sides, which they’ll try to shorten over the next few days. Heyman added that Rodón is seeking at least seven years with an average annual value of $30 million, but the Yankees believe the southpaw wants to be in the Bronx.

Heyman, whose report preceded the Giants’ massive deal with shortstop Carlos Correa, said San Francisco, St. Louis and Minnesota are also in the running for the 30-year-old Rodón.

Rodón is the best starter left in free agency. An All-Star each of the last two seasons, he posted a 2.67 ERA with 12.2 K/9 over 310.2 innings for the White Sox and Giants.

Should the Yankees fail in their pursuit of Rodón, Heyman said that Nathan Eovaldi is next on New York’s list of preferred choices. Eovaldi, 32, pitched for the Yankees from 2015-2016 after beginning his career with the Dodgers and Marlins.

Injuries have hampered Eovaldi throughout his career, but he’s established himself as an impact starter in Boston over the last few years. He recorded a 3.87 ERA for the Red Sox in 2022, but he only made 20 starts due to back and shoulder inflammation.

The righty owns a 3.79 ERA since 2020.

Other starting options left on the open market include Chris Archer, Johnny Cueto, Zack Greinke, Corey Kluber, Wade Miley, Noah Syndergaard and Michael Wacha. The Yankees’ rotation currently consists of Gerrit Cole, Nestor Cortes, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas. If New York doesn’t add a starter, Domingo Germán and Clarke Schmidt, among others, would likely compete for the fifth slot in the rotation.

The Yankees also need to find a left fielder before the offseason ends.

