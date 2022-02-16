Yankees Won't Be Only Team Pursuing This Shortstop

The New York Yankees, along with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies and more, could pursue a trade for Isiah Kiner-Falefa when MLB's lockout ends.

When it comes to offseason plans, the humongous elephant in the room for the Yankees is that they must address the shortstop position once the lockout finally is over.

But what was initially a star-studded free agent shortstop class, rapidly deteriorated prior to the work stoppage, leaving just Carlos Correa and Trevor Story as the final two big name options remaining.

However, all signs point to the Yankees instead pursuing a stopgap candidate to hold things down until top prospects Anthony Volpe or Oswald Peraza are ready for the majors.

This means Brian Cashman could go after defensive specialist Andrelton Simmons, who is available on the open market. But it might be a better idea for the Yankees to explore a trade with another front office that they already swung a deal with not too long ago.

During last season’s trade deadline, the Yankees acquired outfielder Joey Gallo from the Texas Rangers in late-July. Now, after the Rangers spent big money in free agency on a pair of middle infielders in Corey Seager (10-years, $325 million) and Marcus Semien (seven-years, $175 million), Isiah Kiner-Falefa has been displaced from his regular shortstop position.

So, given New York’s prior trading history with Texas, they could pick the phone back up and give them a call about Kiner-Falefa after the lockout ends.

YANKEES TRADE RUMOR: New York Contacts Rangers About Isiah Kiner-Falefa

But not so fast. The Yankees are not expected to be the only ones in pursuit of the 26-year-old middle infielder. MLB Trade Rumors recently named a number of clubs that are in need of a shortstop, including the Twins, Astros and Phillies as potential suitors for Kiner-Falefa. And Kiner-Falefa is versatile, which is why MLBTR believes the White Sox and Blue Jays could look to add him to play second or third base.

Kiner-Falefa won a Gold Glove Award with the Rangers back in 2020 at shortstop. Last season, he played in a career-high 158 games, slashing .271/.312/.357 with a 3.7 bWAR, eight home runs, 53 RBIs and 20 stolen bases. Kiner-Falefa would be a much better offensive option at short, as opposed to Simmons and he is under cheap control for the next two seasons as well.

Luckily, the Yankees have familiarity with the Rangers’ front office, which makes it a realistic possibility for them to at least start up a dialogue about Kiner-Falefa once MLB and MLBPA agree on a new CBA.

