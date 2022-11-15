Skip to main content

Yankees Will 'Consider' Naming Aaron Judge Captain if Star Re-Signs in Free Agency

Some of Aaron Judge's teammates have already stated that they think the slugger should be named captain if he returns.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

If Aaron Judge comes back to the Yankees this offseason, signing what's poised to be a record-setting deal in free agency, he could rejoin his teammates in the Bronx as captain.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network this week that he "would consider" making Judge the next captain of the Yankees if the star right fielder re-signs this offseason.

Some of Judge's teammates, like Anthony Rizzo and Nestor Cortes, have already insisted that the right fielder is named captain in 2023, if he re-signs. 

Steinbrenner also told Marakovits that has had multiple "positive" conversations with Judge since New York was eliminated from postseason contention, getting swept by the Astros in the American League Championship Series. 

"He means a lot to this organization and I made it clear to him we’re gonna do everything we can to make that happen,” Steinbrenner said.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Judge has reiterated his stance regarding sticking around in pinstripes each time he's been asked about his future. That's been the case since the superstar turned down New York's $213.5 million extension before Opening Day.

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes,” Judge said following a loss in Game 4 of the ALCS. “But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent, and we’ll see what happens.”

Back in February, before Judge embarked on his historic 62-home run campaign, Judge said it would be an "incredible honor" to be named captain. If he does get to wear the imaginary "C" on his chest in 2023 and beyond, Judge would be the first captain of the Yankees since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. Other Yankees legends like Don Mattingly and Thurman Munson have held the title as well. 

MORE:

Follow Max Goodman on Twitter (@MaxTGoodman), be sure to bookmark Inside The Pinstripes and check back daily for news, analysis and more.

Aaron JudgeNew York Yankees

Los Angeles Dodgers SP Andrew Heaney walks off mound
News

Red Sox, Mets Showing Interest in Ex-Yankees Starting Pitcher

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RP Michael King pitching during spring training
News

Yankees' Michael King Begins Throwing For First Time Since Elbow Injury

By Gary Phillips
New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo stands at first base
News

MLB Insider: Astros Targeting Anthony Rizzo in Free Agency

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake makes mound visit
News

Blake Back? Yankees Want Pitching Coach to Return

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees OF Aaron Hicks walks off field after injury in ALDS
News

Yankees Hope Aaron Hicks Can Bounce Back Next Season

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner speaks in press conference
News

Hal Steinbrenner Calls End of Yankees' Season 'Unacceptable'

By Max Goodman
New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge with San Francisco Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi
News

With Aaron Judge Available, Giants Boast Spending Capabilities

By Gary Phillips
Japanese star Masataka Yoshida hitting
News

Yankees Could Answer Left Field Questions With This Japanese Star

By Max Goodman