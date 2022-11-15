Yankees Will 'Consider' Naming Aaron Judge Captain if Star Re-Signs in Free Agency

If Aaron Judge comes back to the Yankees this offseason, signing what's poised to be a record-setting deal in free agency, he could rejoin his teammates in the Bronx as captain.

Owner Hal Steinbrenner told Meredith Marakovits of YES Network this week that he "would consider" making Judge the next captain of the Yankees if the star right fielder re-signs this offseason.

Some of Judge's teammates, like Anthony Rizzo and Nestor Cortes, have already insisted that the right fielder is named captain in 2023, if he re-signs.

Steinbrenner also told Marakovits that has had multiple "positive" conversations with Judge since New York was eliminated from postseason contention, getting swept by the Astros in the American League Championship Series.

"He means a lot to this organization and I made it clear to him we’re gonna do everything we can to make that happen,” Steinbrenner said.

Judge has reiterated his stance regarding sticking around in pinstripes each time he's been asked about his future. That's been the case since the superstar turned down New York's $213.5 million extension before Opening Day.

“I’ve been clear about that since I first wore the pinstripes,” Judge said following a loss in Game 4 of the ALCS. “But we couldn’t get something done before spring training and now I'm a free agent, and we’ll see what happens.”

Back in February, before Judge embarked on his historic 62-home run campaign, Judge said it would be an "incredible honor" to be named captain. If he does get to wear the imaginary "C" on his chest in 2023 and beyond, Judge would be the first captain of the Yankees since Derek Jeter retired in 2014. Other Yankees legends like Don Mattingly and Thurman Munson have held the title as well.

