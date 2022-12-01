Nestor Cortes ‘Humbled’ by Chance to Play in World Baseball Classic

Nestor Cortes saw all the World Baseball Classic had to offer as a teenager.

Still a student at Hialeah Senior High School in Florida, he didn’t have to travel far for the 2013 tournament, which included games in Miami at what used to be called Marlins Park. Cortes, writing in a lengthy, heartfelt Instagram post Wednesday, said those contests created a “hunger.” He wanted to play in the international competition one day.

Cortes, of course, made the post in celebration of his satiated appetite. A decade after watching WBC games as a fan, the Yankees southpaw will pitch for Team USA in the 2023 installment.

Cortes called the invitation a “full-circle moment,” one that “honored and humbled” him. The 27-year-old went on to explain that while he hoped to play for Cuba in the past – he was born in Surgidero de Batabanó – he is grateful for Team USA’s consideration.

“In the past, I’ve expressed playing for Team Cuba one day, but when Team USA reached out to me towards the end of October I immediately said YES! I was born in Cuba and arrived in the United States very young as my parents were chasing the American dream they so strongly believed in and still stand by,” Cortes wrote. “Today I can say another dream of mine has come true as I will represent Team USA in the 2023 World Baseball Classic. I love my Cuban roots and the Cuban blood that runs through my veins, but the land of opportunity has once again put me in a position to be part of what I once saw only as a dream, and to some this dream is more than just baseball, but all I am is a baseball player, and I will represent this great country with honor and thankfulness as nothing less should be expected.”

Cortes has seen a lot of dreams realized over the last two years, as the former 36th-round draft pick and Rule 5 returnee has made the most of his third stint with the Yankees.

A former mop-up man best known for his randomness on the mound, Cortes became more than a curiosity when he forced his way into New York’s rotation in 2021. He ended the year with a 2.90 ERA before earning his first All-Star nod in 2022. He pitched to the rune of a 2.44 ERA this past year and finished eighth in American League Cy Young voting, a spot ahead of Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.

Cortes’ season came to an end when he aggravated a groin injury in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series.

Now the left-hander’s 2023 campaign will begin in March with a tournament he once imagined pitching in. The WBC will take Cortes away from spring training for a bit, and the Yankees will surely want to monitor his workload while away.

Team USA’s rotation only has two other commitments thus far: Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright and Diamondbacks right-hander Merrill Kelly.

