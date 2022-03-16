Report: Yankees Talking With Athletics About Trade For Starting Pitchers

The Yankees are reportedly in touch with Oakland, inquiring about starters Frankie Montas and Sean Manaea.

TAMPA — More moves could be on the way for the Yankees this spring.

On Sunday, New York acquired three position players from the Minnesota Twins, rejiggering their starting infield with the additions of Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson.

Now, the Yankees are reportedly discussing a possible trade with the Athletics, eyeing starting pitchers Sean Manaea and Frankie Montas.

MLB insider Robert Murray of FanSided was first to report New York's inquiry with the Athletics, calling Manaea and Montas "two of most coveted pitchers on the market."

Oakland has already traded away a slew of key contributors since the conclusion of baseball's lockout. First baseman Matt Olson was shipped off to the Braves, starting pitcher Chris Bassitt landed with the Mets and third baseman Matt Chapman is headed to the Blue Jays.

New York has reportedly been in touch with the Athletics previously, checking in on Olson periodically during the offseason. The asking price for Olson's services ended up too high for the Yankees' liking. Atlanta sent a package of four talented prospects to Oakland in the deal for the slugging first baseman.

While the Yankees were hesitant to part with certain top prospects in negotiations for an Olson deal, perhaps a different group of players will get the job done in a package for one of those two starters. Plus, the Yankees could attempt to include either Luke Voit or Gleyber Torres in the trade as both have uncertain futures with the big-league club in the Bronx.

Montas and Manaea both made 32 starts for Oakland a year ago, the type of durability and consistency that New York covets for their starting rotation.

The right-hander Montas finished the season with a 3.37 ERA over 187 innings. He struck out 207 batters, finishing sixth in the race for the American League Cy Young Award. Manaea, a southpaw, posted a 3.91 ERA with 194 strikeouts.

