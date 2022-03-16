Yankees' Luke Voit Comments on Uncertain Future After Anthony Rizzo Signing

The Yankees re-signed Rizzo on Tuesday night, likely supplanting Voit as New York's starting first baseman.

TAMPA — Two days ago, Luke Voit was dubbed the Yankees starting first baseman by his manager, a title that promised more playing time after an injury-plagued campaign a year ago.

As newly-acquired shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa experienced over the weekend with the Rangers, verbal commitments at this time of the year don't always come to fruition.

New York re-signed Anthony Rizzo on Tuesday night, a move that appears to erase all question marks regarding the first base position for this coming season. When Rizzo was brought in last year at the trade deadline from Chicago, the ex-Cub immediately transitioned into a starting role.

That's good news for New York. Rizzo brings elite defense and pop from the left side of the plate back to the Bronx, a positive presence in the clubhouse with championship experience that fit well in pinstripes last season. It's not a trade for Matt Olson and it's not an agreement with Freddie Freeman in free agency, but it's a respectable addition under the circumstances.

Well, it's not good news for everybody in the organization.

"I know they want to be left-handed so I get it," Voit said Wednesday morning, speaking for the first time since the Rizzo signing. "They've been content on that since last year. Obviously with our team coming into this spring, I know we've been pretty righty dominant ... this is a business, I get it. [The Yankees] brought me over here for a reason and obviously, I guess that reason isn't what it used to be."

Voit made an immediate impact when he was acquired from the Cardinals a few years ago, seemingly solidifying his role as New York's first baseman when he led the league in home runs during the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.

Injuries completely derailed his encore to a career year, though. The slugger was placed on the injured list four different times spanning from spring training to the end of the regular season.

Voit says he's healthy now, but that won't guarantee him a starting spot in 2022.

"That's all I wanted to control this year, being healthy, preparing myself for a long season and not have to go on the freakin' [IL]," he said. "I'm doing everything I can right now and I'm just gonna stay positive. Obviously I have no idea what's going to happen."

The Yankees could look to move Voit over the next few weeks, possibly sending the offense-first contributor to a National League team eager to fill their designated hitter spot. New York demonstrated a willingness to trade starting position players within the last few days, shipping Gary Sánchez and Gio Urshela off to the Twins on Sunday.

In the meantime, Voit is focused on controlling what he can control. He said he'd love to stay in New York—calling this organization the best place to play baseball—but understood the prospect that he could don a different uniform come Opening Day.

"I know there's still going to be a lot more trades, there's still 100 free agents out there," Voit said. "I have no idea, but these next 19 days are important for me to show other teams I guess, or show and prove to myself, that I'm healthy."

