New York Yankees Opt to go With Fan-Favorite at First Base
NEW YORK - The New York Yankees have decided on a first baseman for Game 1 of the ALDS against the Kansas City Royals.
With veteran Anthony Rizzo (finger fractures) out for at least the first-round, the Yankees are opting to go with super utility man Oswaldo Cabrera at first over rookie Ben Rice to begin postseason play.
Cabrera has been a major spark-plug for the Yankees this season and brings a ton of versatility given his ability to play all four infield positions as well as the corner outfield spots as well.
"Cabby (Cabrera) has been such a steady player for us this year and just a guy you can count on in so many different roles," manager Aaron Boone said on Saturday prior to Game 1.
Boone expressed hope that Cabrera will be able to provide a spark for the Yankees offensively, while giving the team stability at first base on the defensive side.
Cabrera logged just 57.1 innings at first base in 2024 and a total of 71.2 innings at the position in his big-league career. The majority of the 25-year-old's playing time came at third base this year, where he produced an impressive seven defensive runs saved.
At the plate, the switch-hitter slashed .247/.296/.365 with a .661 OPS, eight home runs and 36 RBIs in 109 regular season games.
Beyond Cabrera, Rice is another option for the Yankees at first base with Rizzo sidelined. The promising slugger got off to a hot start after making his MLB debut in June. But after slashing .294/.383/.588 with four home runs in his first 17 games, Rice struggled at the plate and was ultimately sent back down to the minors on September 1 when Rizzo came off the IL.