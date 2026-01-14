Yankees Get Bad News On Kyle Tucker Market

The New York Yankees are now operating under the assumption that Cody Bellinger will sign somewhere else, but according to an MLB insider, their other top free agent options aren't looking likely at this point either.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post recently revealed that the Yankees are not pursuing free agent outfielder Kyle Tucker aggressively, as fans might have hoped in the wake of the disappointing Bellinger news.

"The Yankees are said [to be] more 'on the periphery' of talks regarding Tucker, with the [Los Angeles] Dodgers, [Toronto Blue] Jays and [New York] Mets seeming more likely for MLB’s No. 1 free agent," Heyman wrote.

The Yankees are also expected to lose free agent second baseman Bo Bichette, as a recent report from Yankees insider Bob Klapisch sees him going to the Philadelphia Phillies instead. Bichette may ultimately be drawn to join former Blue Jays bench coach and Yankees legend Don Mattingly in Philadelphia, something Klapisch sees as "almost certain".

Yankees' Outfield Options

Tucker would have been the more expensive, but likely better bat in New York, and the Yankees certainly aren't out on him as they search for an option to round out their outfield. The current outfield consists of Trent Grisham and Aaron Judge, and some combination of Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones if they get desperate.

The Yankees offseason has been a disappointment so far, and fans are begging the Yankees to do anything at all after waiting months for Bellinger to sign back on. Tucker is considered the stronger option, but considering that the Yankees are unwilling to pay Bellinger his -- admittedly high -- asking price, it seemed unlikely from jump that they would go after Tucker instead.

The Yankees are left to the trade market, it seems, both on the outfield and pitching fronts. They have said that they are open to "challenge trades" for players like Jazz Chisholm, and Dominguez and Jones are expected to be on the table as well.

Whether the Yankees will be willing to trade away a young up-and-coming outfielder for a more seasoned and reliable outfielder remains to be seen, but the young men are expected to get a chance at the position in the spring if they are still around. The Yankees may trade away a promising pitching prospect, and Elmer Rodriguez and Carlos Lagrange have been also named as potential trade chips this winter.

Their options are thinning quickly, they can't afford to be picky for much longer.

