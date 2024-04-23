New York Yankees Outfielder and Former Boston Red Sox Star Loves New Team
The New York Yankees were shutout on Monday, losing 2-0 to the Oakland Athletics at home. It was as bad of a showing as the offense has had all year, which is a concern given how they've looked over the past week.
Coming into the season, worries weren't on the offensive end. The Yankees' struggles were supposed to be on the mound and while that hasn't been an issue yet, some of the offensive performances have been embarrassing at times.
Alex Verdugo, who New York landed this offseason, has played well in recent games, grabbing a hit in five of his last seven games. The former Boston Red Sox star is currently slashing .260/.348/.416.
When Verdugo was traded to the Yankees from the Red Sox, he was viewed as someone with somewhat of an attitude. He had his issues in Boston with Alex Cora and that led to questions about his character.
During his first 23 games in pinstripes, those questions are as far from the truth as possible. Verdugo has been nothing but a great clubhouse presence in the Bronx and someone his teammates seem to love.
Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reported the following on how the left-handed hitter feels about the clubhouse.
“This is probably my favorite clubhouse I’ve ever been in.”
Whether that's a shot at the Red Sox or not is uncertain, but Verdugo does look like he's enjoying his time with the organization.
He's shown promising signs in the early stages of his time with the team. If he can continue to do what everyone knows he can on the diamond, New York's lineup will be even better than anticipated when they start hitting better as a unit.