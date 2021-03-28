Yankees' Mike Tauchman Exits Spring Training Game Early After Fouling Pitch Off Ankle

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Yankees are 24 hours away from finishing up spring training, but it looks like they won't escape Florida without another injury.

In the second inning of Sunday afternoon's exhibition game against the Phillies, the penultimate game of Grapefruit League play, outfielder Mike Tauchman fouled a pitch off the inside of his right ankle.

He was visibly in discomfort, taking over a minute before he was able to get back into the batter's box. He stayed in the game, striking out to Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler later in the at-bat.

After one more half inning in left field, Tauchman met with the trainers again. The pain hadn't gone away as the 30-year-old spent the entire inning in left field stretching out and keeping his weight off his right side.

Moments later, Tauchman gathered his belongings and disappeared through the tunnel to New York's clubhouse. Ryan LaMarre then jogged out to left field, replacing Tauchman, to start the bottom half of the third.

It's never good timing for any injury, but with just one more game remaining in spring training, Tauchman's apparent ankle injury couldn't have come at a worse time.

Shortly after revealing the news that first baseman Luke Voit needs left knee surgery on Saturday, to repair a partial meniscus tear, Yankees manager Aaron Boone mentioned that Tauchman had made the Opening Day roster.

Veteran non-roster invitee Jay Bruce was also starting the season with the big-league club, destined to fill in for Voit after this weekend's injury news. Now, thanks to one swing of the bat, Tauchman's status for the beginning of the season is up in the air.

Tauchman struggled in 2020, hitting .242 (23-for-95). The year before, however, Tauchman had a breakout season, posting a slash line of .277/.361/.504 with 13 homers over 87 games.

