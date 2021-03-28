Yankees' Justin Wilson Starts Throwing Again; Will He Be Back in Time For Opening Day?

TAMPA — Justin Wilson has resumed his throwing program, but his return to pinstripes is still unclear.

Just under one week ago, the left-hander exited a spring training exhibition game early with left shoulder tightness. An MRI later gave Wilson some good news, but he didn't pick up a baseball again until Saturday, tossing out to 90 feet.

"Felt really normal," Wilson said in a Zoom call on Saturday morning. "I mean, 90 feet's pretty close to my normal throwing program. They didn't want me to go all the way out today."

As for when the southpaw expects to rejoin the Yankees' bullpen, Wilson plans on getting back on a mound as soon as Monday. With Opening Day looming on Thursday, however, everything would have to go right for the left-hander to get the green light.

"My timeline would be as fast as possible. I don't know how that works on the other end, but it's a conversation that we'll have over the next few days as I progress," he said. "It's kind of a wait and see of how I feel after [Saturday's] progression and [Sunday's] progression."

Looking back, Wilson explained that his arm just never got loose last Monday. After giving up a booming home run to Phillies shortstop Didi Gregorius, and walking the next batter he faced, Wilson motioned the dugout, calling for manager Aaron Boone and a trainer.

As much as it seemed like something serious could have happened, Wilson explained in retrospect that he took himself out because he didn't think it was worth it to try and fight through his discomfort—and risk further injury—in a spring training game.

"Warming up, it was a little tight," he said. "Every time I finished a pitch, I wouldn't necessarily grab it, just had some discomfort going on in there. I didn't want to hurt something else trying to guard my shoulder so it clearly wasn't right in my mind. Just wanted to get a refreshed."

Getting refreshed is exactly what he's been able to do these last several days, receiving treatment to lessen the tightness.

"A lot of strengthening, a lot of mobility, it was just really tight in the back to my shoulder, rotator cuff area," Wilson said. "Felt like my shoulder wasn't doing the correct motion, felt a little guarded. So just like I said, a few days in the training room, kind of getting reset, refreshed, made a world of difference."

The 33-year-old has played for five teams over nine years in the big leagues, including a stint with the Yankees back in 2015. He signed a one-year contract with New York this offseason.

Wilson has struggled mightily this spring, posting a 23.14 ERA over four appearances. Spring stats aside, he's expected to play a big role in New York's bullpen this season.

The Yankees are already starting the season without setup man Zack Britton, who underwent left elbow surgery recently to remove a bone chip. Closer Aroldis Chapman is the only other left-hander projected to make the Opening Day roster unless Boone and the coaching staff give a non-roster invitee (like Lucas Luetge or Tyler Lyons) a spot.

With less than a week to go until the regular season begins, there's a chance Wilson can be back in time to suit up on Opening Day. Then again, why rush him back ahead of a long, 162-game campaign?

MORE:

