Hal Steinbrenner Plans to Keep Aaron Boone as Yankees' Manager

Aaron Boone agreed to a three-year deal with the Yankees last offseason.
Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner has no plans to make a change at manager after another early postseason exit.

Steinbrenner told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he is pleased with the job that Aaron Boone has done at the helm in the Bronx.

“As far as Boone’s concerned, we just signed him and for all the same reasons I listed a year ago, I believe he is a very good manager,” Steinbrenner told Mark Didtler of AP. “I don’t see a change there.”

Boone was re-signed on a three-year deal after wrapping up the 2021 season, a campaign littered with inconsistencies that ended in a loss in the American League Wild Card Game in Boston. 

This year, Boone's fifth with the Yankees, began in historic fashion. New York was on pace to shatter records, storming out of the gates in the first half. That special start to the 2022 season turned out to be a tease. The Yankees were awful in the second half, nearly blowing their lead in the American League East.

In the postseason, after needing five games to defeat the Cleveland Guardians in the Division Series, New York was swept by the top-seeded Houston Astros in the Championship Series. It's the fourth time the Yankees have been eliminated by the Astros in the playoffs since 2015, extending New York's World Series drought to 13 years. 

According to Didtler, Steinbrenner declined to speak about Aaron Judge's status as the superstar slugger enters free agency this winter. Judge mashed 62 home runs during his record-setting regular season, betting on himself after declining a $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees before Opening Day. 

Steinbrenner did briefly speak about the future of general manager Brian Cashman.

"We haven’t talked about anything yet,” Steinbrenner said, addressing the end of Cashman's current contract as New York's GM. “Cash and I had some preliminary conversions.”

