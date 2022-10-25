Skip to main content

Aaron Judge Headlines Yankees’ Potential Free Agents

All eyes will be on the outfielder, but the Yankees will have more than a few significant in-house free agents.

Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ biggest impending free agent, but he’s not the only one.

While things can change between now and the official start of free agency, New York has nine major league players slated for the open market. Two other household names have options and could become free agents, too. Here’s a look at the full list.

New York Yankees 2023 Free Agents

Aaron Judge

New York Yankees RF Aaron Judge smiles during ALDS game

Judge is coming off a 62-homer, MVP caliber season that should make him one of the most sought-after free agents in baseball. The 30-year-old turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer from the Yankees hours before Opening Day this year. He’s significantly increased his value since then.

Aroldis Chapman

New York Yankees RP Aroldis Chapman throws pickoff to first base

Chapman, 34, was the Yankees’ longtime closer, but he struggled, lost his job, and spent time on the injured list in 2022. His abysmal year culminated with him skipping a mandatory workout before the playoffs and being left off New York’s postseason rosters. It’s safe to say his Yankees career ended with that missed workout.

Anthony Rizzo*

New York Yankees 1B Anthony Rizzo hits in ALCS

Rizzo received a $16 million player option in the deal he signed last offseason. After hitting 32 home runs, the 33-year-old first baseman could seek a new contract that offers him more security. But Rizzo has also seemed to enjoy New York after being acquired from the Cubs prior to the 2021 trade deadline.,

Zack Britton

New York Yankees RP Zack Britton throws pitch

Britton’s comeback from Tommy John surgery only lasted three games in September, but the left-handed reliever could be worth keeping around on a low-budget deal. Britton, 34, is a valued member of New York’s clubhouse – GM Brian Cashman asked him to stick around after the comeback came up short – and the Yankees have a few other relievers heading for free agency.

Luis Severino*

New York Yankees SP Luis Severino walks off mound

The Yankees have a $15 million option on Severino, which seems like a no-brainer. After tallying just seven games from 2019-2021, the 28-year-old righty pitched well in 2022 over 102 innings.

Andrew Benintendi

New York Yankees OF Andrew Benintendi hitting against Oakland Athletics

The Yankees acquired Benintendi before the trade deadline, but a broken wrist forced him to miss the end of the season and the playoffs. New York could use the 28-year-old’s left field defense and contact swing, but it remains to be seen if retaining Benintendi will be a priority.

Jameson Taillon

Taillon enjoyed a strong second season in the Bronx, recording a 3.91 ERA while making 32 starts for the first time since 2018. The 30-year-old righty has proven to be a solid mid-rotation pitcher, and he should have a respectable market in free agency.

Chad Green

Green has been a staple in New York’s bullpen since 2017, but the right-hander is recovering from Tommy John surgery. Green, 31, underwent the procedure in early June.

Miguel Castro

Castro, 27, pitched in 34 games for the Yankees in 2022, recording a 4.03 ERA. He has experience pitching in the American League East dating back to his days with the Orioles.

Matt Carpenter

A longtime Cardinal, Carpenter enjoyed a magical resurgence with the Yankees after signing early in the 2022 season, but he broke his foot in August and struggled when he returned for the playoffs without a rehab assignment. He’s 36 years old and is best suited as a designated hitter at this point in his career, should it continue.

Marwin Gonzalez

Gonzalez is versatile, but the Yankees have plenty of younger players who can cover multiple infield and outfield positions. It doesn’t help that the 33-year-old is no longer an offensive threat.



